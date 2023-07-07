Dear high-performing woman, show off your authentic self

The professional world has historically championed assertiveness, confidence, and decisiveness. Undoubtedly, these qualities are valuable, and soon you’d also read my posts. Equally important attributes like vulnerability, on the other hand, are overlooked.

The shift, however, is happening. High-performing women now acknowledge that expressing their fears, challenges, and uncertainties can fuel their career growth.

I must underscore that being vulnerable does not mean over-sharing, ignoring professional boundaries, or attracting disrespect. It’s about self-awareness, willingness to learn, accepting one’s limitations, and openness to the constructive contributions of others.

The power of vulnerability manifests in a variety of ways, including:

1. Fostering Trust and Connection – Showing vulnerability in professional relationships humanizes you. It allows others to open up and build a deeper, more authentic relationship with you.

2. Promoting Emotional Intelligence – Vulnerability is key to developing emotional intelligence, a crucial leadership skill. You learn to empathize with the feelings of others. This empathy can lead to more harmonious and productive work relationships.

3. Encouraging Growth Mindset – Vulnerability implies you’re open to learning, making mistakes, and growing. High-performing women who embrace vulnerability cultivate a growth mindset essential for lifelong learning, continuous improvement, and growth.

4. Building a Safe Environment – As a leader, when you exhibit vulnerability, you signal that it is safe for others to do the same. This act encourages effective communication, feedback, and innovation, as people feel comfortable sharing their ideas and concerns without fear of judgment or backlash.

5. Inspiring Loyalty and Team Effort: Authenticity in leadership, often born from vulnerability, inspires loyalty and effort in team members. Leaders who are fearless in showing their human side, admitting that they don’t have all the answers, and making it clear they value the input and expertise of their team are generally more respected and effective.

Despite these amazing benefits, the journey toward fully embracing vulnerability can be challenging. Becoming more vulnerable is a process, so here are some tips to get you going:

a. Self-Awareness: Begin by understanding yourself and your emotions. What are your strengths and weaknesses? Where could you use help? Gaining self-awareness requires honesty and a certain level of introspection.

b. Start Small: You don’t need to bare your deepest secrets or fears to be vulnerable. You can start small. For instance, admit when you don’t know something, ask for help when needed, or share a minor personal experience related to a workplace issue. Gradually expand your comfort zone over time.

c. Build a Supportive Network: Find colleagues with whom you feel comfortable sharing more about yourself, your thoughts, and your feelings.

d. Feedback: Be open to both giving and receiving constructive feedback. Let your colleagues know that you appreciate and value their input. Accept their feedback gracefully, even if it’s critical.

e. Embrace Failure: Show your team that failure isn’t something to fear but an opportunity to learn and grow. Share experiences where you have learned from your failures.

f. Listen Actively and Show Empathy: Listen to others and create a safe space for them to share their thoughts and emotions. Show empathy and respond with understanding.

g. Set Boundaries: Remember that being vulnerable doesn’t mean oversharing. Maintain professional boundaries even as you share more about yourself. Not every personal detail or emotion needs to be shared in the workplace.

Imagine a workplace where everyone feels safe to express their ideas without fear of judgment or retribution. Impossible? No, it’s not. The journey toward vulnerability is personal and unique for everyone, but it’s worth embarking on.

So, dear high-performing woman, show off your authentic self, not the perfectly curated image you feel obligated to project. Then, watch as your relationships transform and your professional life grows to exciting new heights.