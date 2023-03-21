Davido is back online promoting his new album ‘TIMELESS’

After months of disappearing from social media and deleting parts of his posts following the death of his son, Davido has made his first post of the year revealing his forthcoming album ‘TIMELESS’ which will be released on March 31st, 2022.

The Afrobeat star took to his Instagram page to post “ There is a time for everything. A time to Grieve and a time to Heal. A Time to Laugh and a time to Dance. A Time to Speak and A time for Silence”.

He continued “Thank you to everyone out there for your love and support that has held me down. All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all. Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It’s time for new”.

However, BusinessDay recalled Davido had promised in December last year to resume music activities in March after the death of his son.