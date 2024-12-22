Culture, empowerment, strength of diversity on display at 45th Miss Nigeria coronation

The 45th Miss Nigeria Coronation was a dazzling celebration of cultural heritage and the power of community. Held at Royal Box, Victoria Island, Lagos, it brought together dignitaries, sponsors, and supporters to honor the remarkable young women competing for the coveted crown.

In her inspiring address, Rita Dominic, chairman, Miss Nigeria Board, highlighted the significance of this year’s theme, ‘Cultural Heritage and Community Engagement’. She described the contestants as more than representatives of their diverse geopolitical zones, but as “ambassadors of one Nigeria.” Over the journey, the women have grown into symbols of creativity, resilience, and progress; qualities that define the spirit of a united nation.

“Miss Nigeria is more than a celebration of beauty; it is a call to action,” she declared. “We encourage these young women and others across Nigeria to actively engage in shaping their communities, learning about societal structures, and driving meaningful change.”

The event was a showcase of collaboration, with heartfelt gratitude extended to sponsors like MTN Nigeria and Mikano, whose commitment to empowering young women and promoting Nigerian culture aligned seamlessly with the pageant’s vision. The chairman also celebrated the dedication of the team and her business partners, acknowledging their roles in bringing the pageant to life.

The Miss Nigeria platform stands as a reminder of the transformative power of unity and the limitless possibilities that arise when diverse voices come together. As the crown was passed to the new Miss Nigeria, Doris Ogah, the evening left attendees inspired by the extraordinary potential of Nigeria’s women and the strength found in collaboration.

With the spotlight on empowerment and unity, the 45th Miss Nigeria Coronation marked another milestone in celebrating the strength and diversity of Nigerian women.

