Chijioke Onuora and the duality of existence

Ife Kwụlụ, Ife a Kwụdebe Ya [Nothing Stands Alone] is the theme of Chijioke Onuora’s solo exhibition held at the Museum of the Institute of African Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, between October 29 – November 29, 2024. It is a drawing exhibition of charcoal and dye on fabric. Curated by Ugonna Ibekwe, Ife Kwụlụ, Ife a Kwụdebe Ya deploys line not as a geometric element but as a philosophical tool to explore the Igbo notion of duality, a concept central to Onuora’s studio practice. The lines are, therefore, poetically woven to create a dialogue that articulates the dialectics between opposing forces that serve the philosophical concepts Onuora grapples with in his practice. These conflicting lines of various textures, colours, and shapes express the idea of duality anchored on the tension between opposites and reveal the “interconnectedness of apparent opposites through contrasting elements…”. The opposites in the context of Onuora’s works are, therefore, not the conventional representation of opposition but a reevaluation of the fundamental concepts of existence, connectivity, and oneness. They offer a harmonious fusion of these components by exploring how dualities may coexist to produce something larger than the sum of its parts.

Among the several works shown in this exhibition, which include: We Move, 2024; Entanglement, 2024; and Ikoro na Umu Okorobia among others, Thoughts Within II, 2024, illustrates this essay and palpably captures Onuora’s idea of duality of existence. In this work, rhythmic lines of various textures, thicknesses, strengths, and varied tonal gradations portray a conceptual idea of the thought process. This metaphysical notion of thought is captured by exploring varying thickness and texture of lines, as demonstrated in the use of thicker and thinner lines, and very dark and faint greys of charcoal marks. These varying strengths and degrees of lines in the work suggest the diversity and fragmentation inherent in the thought process. For instance, while heavier darker lines could imply clarity of thought, thinner and different shades of lines could connote the transient nature of thought, which could swing in opposite directions such as between doubts and ambiguity. So, the dialectics between doubts and ambiguity which produces clear thought in this instance, exemplifies the balancing of complementary opposites which is the anchor point of Onuora’s perspective of duality in this exhibition. This notion of duality references the concept of syncretism, which integrates seemingly disparate elements—whether in cosmology, values, or experiences—to preserve a harmonious, functional whole. In this sense, Onuora’s works are not just visually complex; they represent the deep philosophical position that opposites, not conflict, are essential to life.

Be that as it may, it is important to ask thus, “Is the harmonious balancing of the opposites all there is in the concept of duality of existence?” Certainly not, as other thinkers have other reflections on the duality of existence. Consequently, I explore other philosophical perspectives on the duality of existence to broaden our understanding of this concept beyond what the artist has presented because this concept touches on many facets of philosophy, metaphysics, and even human perception. For instance, contrary to the Igbo and Western ideas of duality which underscore the necessity of the opposites for balance and harmony in nature, as expressed by Onuora in this show, several Eastern philosophies, especially Advaita Vedanta in Hinduism and Zen Buddhism, do not believe in the duality of existence. They argue that it is an illusion – a construct of human perception. The opponents of dualism contend that duality is simply an attempt by the human mind to categorise and simplify complex phenomena into pairs such as light and dark, day and night, good and evil, etc. There is indeed no true separation; everything is one. They further argue that the world itself may be an unending stream of experiences devoid of fundamental conflict, consequently, the distinctions we draw between things are probably more fluid and interconnected than the rigid opposites the concept of duality offers.

Meanwhile, Onuora’s show can be described as successful because the engagement with his body of works which speaks to the heart of Igbo philosophical thought has helped to deepen our understanding of the concept of duality of existence. Furthermore, his poetic use of lines has pushed the notion of the line beyond geometry and art elements to the realm of the thought process or the metaphysical, where the line is open to different readings and meanings. This is indeed quite refreshing as Onuora has once again demonstrated his mastery of material, technique, and concept, reaffirming his place as one of the most innovative contemporary African artists.

Chijioke Onuora, a versatile artist trained at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he is a professor, is skilled in drawing, painting, sculpture, textiles, and graphic design. His innovative use of materials like wax, dyes, and power tools in his drawings has always set him apart. He has become particularly renowned for his distinctive drawing style, a technique influenced by his Ghanaian mentor, Seth Anku. However, he has recently shifted his focus to drawing with charcoal and dye on fabric, extending his drawings’ tonal range and flexibility and the support on which they are executed. In his three decades of studio practice, Onuora has exhibited nationally and internationally. His most recent solo exhibition, Mark Making, was held at the Centre for Contemporary Art, Lagos in 2022. In 2018, he participated in the Gallery of Small Things exhibition at the Dak’Art Biennale in Dakar, Senegal. Among his first international shows are Prints from Nsukka, Goethe Institute, Germany; Africus: Art in a Shadow, 1st Johannesburg Biennale, South Africa in 1995 and Beyond Nsukka Hills at the Sawhill Gallery, James Madison University, Virginia, USA.

Kanu, an Art historian, critic, and curator, writes from Nsukka, Nigeria.

