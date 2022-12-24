BurnaBoy, Rema and Ayra Starr make Obama’s 2022 playlist

Nigerian artists Burna Boy, Rema, and Ayra Starr made it to Barack Obama’s Favorite Music of 2022 list…

Among the 25 songs on Obama’s favorite playlist of 2022 are ‘Last Last’ by Burna Boy, ‘Calm Down’ by Rema, and ‘Rush’ by Ayra Starr.

In the post shared on his Instagram page, Obama said his end-of-year music playlist gives him the opportunity to learn about many new artists and how music can bring people.

“I always enjoy sharing my end-of-year music playlist with all of you – and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites” he said.