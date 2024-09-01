Bruce Onobrakpeya: Africa’s rare artist, still creative at 92 years

On August 30, 2024, the Nigerian visual art community and the creative sector at large rolled out colorful drums to celebrate one of their own, a rare talent, an art grand master and a true legend of African art.

On that day Bruce Onobrakpeya, professor of Fine Art, who is highly-revered globally; printmaker, painter and sculptor, turned 92 years, yet he shows no sign of retirement from art, which is his passion, hobby and career.

With over 60 years as a professional artist, The Lagos-based living art legend is being celebrated for many reasons, especially for his overwhelming impacts on the development of the art scene across the country and Africa at large.

Reflection on the huge impacts, John Picton, professor of Art History and Archeology, in his essay titled, ‘Modernism and Modernity in African Art’, said, “Bruce Onobrakpeya is amongst the most successful artists to have emerged in West Africa during the 20th century, with continuing and commanding influence on the generation of artists in Nigeria, who have come to maturity in the post colonial period.”

Moreover, Onobrakpeya is being celebrated for his innovative printmaking techniques, and for pioneering bronzed lino relief and metal foil deep etching in bold patterns and colors to explore Nigerian folklore and contemporary life.

Of course, with over six decades of successful practice, Onobrakpeya has impacted the Nigerian, African and global art scenes with his enthralling creative works, amid mentoring young artists through his Harmattan Workshop series in Ughelli, his home town in Delta State and at the many universities he lectures till date.

The above feats are amid numerous solo and joint exhibitions, works in top museums and private collections across the world, while his name moves the market in art auction sales.

But the giant strides and still being in practice after many years of breathtaking works baffle the new generation artists, who see his works continually linking the old with the contemporary.

“Going by his commitment, attention to details, innovation and discipline over the years, it is no surprise that at 92 years Pa Onobrakpeya’s creative ingenuity still shines. I am one of his protégées and can attest to his creative influence,” Omodele Kila, an artist and Fine Art lecturer, explained.

Known for exploring and exploiting new grounds, Onobrakpeya also has many works across paintings and design techniques and new media to his credit.

Some of his famous works include: Encounter with Eru, Atasa I, Nude & Protests, Crowning of Prince Oranmiyan, Ekpen gha mue Ewe Vbudezi, among others.

In recognition of his great strides in the visual art of the global landscape, the State of Georgia in the United States of America on April 5, 2023, proclaimed him Bruce honorary citizen and goodwill ambassador.

In the letter of the proclamation written and signed by Brad Raffensberger, secretary of state of The State of Georgia, on April 5, 2023, at the State Capitol in Atlanta, Raffensberger described Onobrakpeya as an outstanding citizen and also thanked him for his service to the state.

“I, Brad Raffensberger, Secretary of State of the State of Georgia, do hereby proclaim Bruce Onobrakpeya as an Honorary Georgia Citizen.

May this Outstanding Citizen be afforded every courtesy as a Goodwill Ambassador in his travels to other states, to nations beyond the borders of the United States of America, or wherever he may hereafter travel or reside. Thank you for your service to our State,” Raffensberger declared.

The testimonies abound from within and outside the country, from the art circle to other professionals, from high net worth individuals to the artists that have continually benefited from his annual Harmattan Workshop series, as well as his students.

Yet again, professor Onobrakpeya is being celebrated for leading the revolutionary change in the visual art landscape in Nigeria in the early 50s.

He is a founding member of the ‘Zaria Rebels’, foremost Nigerian art movement at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, then called Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology.

The Zaria Art Rebels featured a collection of young artists that met at Zaria University in the 1950’s and began a movement that would shape the future of Nigerian art. The group included: Professor Uche Okeke, Yusuf Grillo, Professor Bruce Onobrakpeya, Professor Oseloka Osadebe, Demas Nwoko and other students.

As expected, Pa Onobrakpeya is always delighted to share many fond memories of time spent with fellow art rebels in Zaria and the impact that the ‘Zaria Rebels’ have had on Nigerian art. In many ways some of Bruce Onobrakpeya’s series reaffirm his dedication to experimentation and the founding ethos of the Zaria Rebels, most of whom are dead today.

Moreover, a review of his studio practice, which spans over 60 years now and running, is very engaging.

From 1957-1962, the art grand master and Fine Art professor, dealt with ‘Mythical Realism’, which represents paintings and lino cut prints that depict folklore themes, and northern landscapes (Zaria).

Then comes the Sunshine Period, from 1962-1967, which focuses on the artist’s workshop experiments and his Bronzed lino relief series.

Other periods include: The Mask and the Cross (1967-1978);

Symbols of Ancestral Groves (1978-1984); Sahelian Masquerades (1984-1988); The Mask Series (1990-1995) and Social Unrest (1995-1999), representing a period of strife within the society.

But the Fine Art professor has stayed committed to the Installations Period spanning from 1995 till date; with installations as an art form.

At some point, the activist in him props up in his works, with themes closely tied to the Nigerian condition being very obvious.

At 92 years, Pa Onobrakpeya has conquered many grounds, he has seen it all and most importantly, his art has overtime, transformed from isolated personal view points to more nationalistic depictions as seen in Nude & Protest and Smoke, and many others.

With these great works that have become reference points and more than a gallery, Onobrakpeya, the elder arts statesman, is really happy and most importantly strong at 92.

Also, with all these going for the great artist, the great Urhobo son, a true Delta son and a detribalized Nigerian, the Nigerian art community, art lovers and collectors across the world and his students as well, have too many reasons to celebrate Pa Onobrakpeya.

Happy 92nd birthday professor!