Book review: Reviews of Ayo Vincent’s Abba’s Heart

I think this is a beautiful illustration of the Gospel of Christ in a pure, simple and relatable form to a child. Adults would be surprised how much more enlightened they would get if they read this book. It is an absolute masterpiece on the person and nature of Christ for kids.

Ada Ehi

Award-winning Gospel recording and performing artiste

As a mother of four children, I’m constantly looking for ways to teach them about God in a way they can understand, as different from what the church teaches (which could sometimes go over their heads). I love reading the Bible and breaking it down for them in relatable ways.

So, imagine my absolute joy when I found this book ‘ABBA’s HEART.’ It was just the tool I needed! With its simple language and colourful pages, it communicates the Father’s heart in a way that is precise (like the Bible teaches) yet simple enough for a child to understand. The chapters peel back characters of God that the child can hold on to and that would be a guide throughout their life.

The protagonist, Tife, could easily be any of my children, so I’m sure they can relate to his millions of questions. The author Ayo Vincent has a special gift of explaining God’s word in the simplest ways, and I’m so glad she’s taken her time to produce this book! It is a great read, and the perfect next step for our kids who’ve been hooked on her previous book ‘Dear Heavenly Father’ where we learnt how to pray.

This book teaches the children who God is and how to start a relationship with Him. I believe it’s brilliant and it’s so much needed in this world where a lot is competing for their attention!

I heartily recommend it for kids aged 5 – 12 and if the older ones would look past the illustrations, they would find a lot they can use there too!

Brenda Unu

Architect, Author, Coach

The question and the concept of who God is and what He represents in our lives needs to be answered and explored every now and again even in an adult’s life.

The author takes us through real life scenarios with the young curious boy Tife, as she answers and explores different themes with him like God’s love for us, His creation, and His creative wonders.

We see the importance and the power of conversation emphasised both within the family setting and with God, through prayers and reading the Bible.

We see God as a giver, we also meet ‘The God’ who is ‘The Good Shepherd’ who takes care of us, who gives His life for His “sheep.”

What an insightful journey of discovery the author leads us on, getting to know God, His character, and His attributes, as well as getting to know Tife and His family, we share in the bond and warmth of family life, the type of comfort we should have and enjoy with Abba is fully expressed, and I can almost feel the twinkle in Tife’s eyes.

Winifred Oluwasoyiro

P.A. SCN

NHS ENGLAND

Ayo Vincent’s ‘Abba’s Heart’ is a wonderful introduction to God for young children! This book skillfully weaves profound Bible teachings into engaging stories, making faith accessible and relatable to our young ones.

Ayo’s storytelling approach makes biblical concepts easy to grasp, sparking meaningful conversations and a lifelong connection with God.

‘Abba’s Heart’ is a must-buy for every parent.

It will help your children develop a strong spiritual foundation and equip you as a parent or Bible study teacher with the knowledge required to teach God’s word in a simple yet profound way.

Ifeyinwa (Ify) Okafor

Certified Wholeness & Digital Parent Coach

MEET THE AUTHOR

Ayo Vincent, is an award-winning gospel singer, songwriter and storyteller who loves sharing how awesome God’s love is! Known for her popular Children’s book ‘Dear Heavenly Father,’ Ayo has a knack for bringing faith to life in a way that’s easy to understand and inspiring. When she’s not writing or singing, she’s teaching in her church’s teens’ group and hanging out with her amazing family—her husband and four great kids!

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.

