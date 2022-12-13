Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sets new Box Office Record
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has hit a new box office record, earning over N 735 million during its fifth weekend in theater run.
On the 6th of November, 2022, Film One collaborated with Disney to pull off a first-of-its-kind making history as the first official African Marvel Studios premiere in Nigeria.
A Collection of Hollywood movie stars that included: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Winston Duke, and Producer Nate Moore were welcomed to Nigeria to launch the film not just to Nigerian movie consumers but to all of Africa.
This Film is blazing new records according to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria(CEAN) as the title became the biggest industry opening weekend of all time with a box office tally of ₦240 million and also the fastest to hit this figureN735,298,987 in 5 weeks.
Nigeria Box Office Data
So far, here are the box office performance of this title
Week 1: N337.34M
Week 2: N511.81M
Week 3: N626.71M
Week 4: N700.91M
Week 5: N735.30M