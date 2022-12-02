Baylis & Harding partners Celebrations to deliver memorable festive season

Baylis & Harding, a UK family-owned luxury brand, has partnered with Celebrations, a retail lifestyle and gift company in Nigeria, to offer exceptional products to Nigerians as it launched, The Baylis & Harding Autumn Winter 2022 Collection (AW22).

According to the brands, the collaboration positions Celebrations as the official partner and sole distributor of Baylis & Harding in Nigeria.

The Baylis & Harding brand specialises in luxury self-care, body wash, hand wash, moisturizers and gift sets, which bring luxury into every home.

The launch event themed ‘The Art of Indulgence’, hosted by Nicole Chikwe, held on November 6, 2022, and was graced with a variety of guests, including; ‘Sisi Yemmie’ to ‘This Thing Called Fashion’ and ‘Derins of Isaleko’ who got fully immersed in the essence of both brands with the venue giving off a completely serene atmosphere.

During the event, the Celebrations team shared in-depth insight into their origin, the passion and the values that drive them and how the partnership marked a distinct milestone for the brand.

Oladunni Oyinaka, executive director at Celebrations, said the brand has become a household name that has retained customer’s loyalty and unwavering trust, which can be attributed to the excellent standard in which the brand operates.

According to Oyinaka, Celebrations was incorporated in 1989 in Jos, the Plateau State capital, and has grown to acquire additional stores; two in Wuse Abuja and one in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, making up five stores across the country.

Oyinaka in a brief chat with the host took the audience through the relevance and uniqueness between both brands calling out that family heritage was an integral part of their growth through the years. Adding that customer can visit their website www.celebrations.com.ng this festive season to get Christmas gifts packaged

The Baylis & Harding brand products embody a range of variants from the gorgeously pretty Jojoba Signature Collections to their unapologetically Xmas range that is all about seasonal traditions, nature motifs and icons that totally capture the essence of Xmas – being warm, cozy and celebrating all the gorgeous flavours and fragrances associated with the festive season.

The event wrapped up with a trailblazing performance from the talented Aramide, who serenaded the crowd, adding more life to the party, with the guests singing along to her beautiful sound.

Leveraging ‘The Art of Indulgence’ and gifting both to oneself as well as to others, the Celebrations and Baylis & Harding brand tell the story of finding joy and satisfaction through small but thoughtful acts of kindness for those their customers care about and themselves by helping them discover the thoughtfulness there is to gift and living.