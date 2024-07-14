Bastille Day: French nationals, friends celebrate in Nigeria today

…As Consul General highlights feats

In France and across, world today, French nationals are celebrating Bastille Day, the national day of France.

The day, which is celebrated on July 14 of every year, features a lot of activities.

In Nigeria, Laurent Favier, French Consul General in Lagos, is leading his countrymen in the celebration.

“Bastille Day is a special event for the French as we celebrate our national unity around our motto: ‘liberté, égalité, fraternité’,” he said. The above values, according to Favier, are what the French celebrate on their national day and they are also the values that guide France’s action while promoting international solidarity, peace, democracy, and multilateralism.

As the French celebrate today and the Olympic games are about to kick off in France, the French Consul General in Lagos charged his fellow countrymen to embrace the values embodied by Olympism, which include: excellence, respect, friendship, determination, equality, inspiration and courage.

Favier also noted that the Bastille Day is celebrated in Lagos and Abuja with their Nigerian friends and all freedom lovers around the

world.

Explaning the reasons for the celebration in Nigeria, Favier noted that the values and ties that unite Nigeria and France as well as the bilateral cooperation, date back to

many decades and he is proud that it is now booming in almost all sectors.

“Since the election of President Bola Tinubu, we have had no fewer than four French ministerial visits to Nigeria, including that of the Minister of Foreign Affairs,” Faviersaid.

“During the recent period, we have established new partnerships, primarily for the brilliant and talented youth and women of this country, whose energy inspires us. “With the objectives of job creation and entrepreneurship, we eagerly support the development of vocational training, creative and cultural industries, digital and technological innovation, e-sport, student mobility and university cooperation”.

He further noted that June was particularly intense in terms of cultural collaborations with the full support of the French Embassy in Nigeria. The month witnessed the presence of more than 25 Nigerian animation studios at the Annecy Animation Film Festival in France. Speaking further, he disclosed that more recently and for the first time, a delegation of talented young Nigerian documentary filmmakers was able to show their projects to several French producers at the Sunny Side of the Doc in La Rochelle.

“The fashion and design sectors were also highlighted by our “Lagos x Paris” Accelerator.

“The goal is to provide guidance, structure and support for the growth and development of a number of high-potential Nigerian entrepreneurs both locally and internationally.

“In June, the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Group also celebrated its 15th anniversary of

presence in Nigeria through a successful event in Abuja,” he said.

According to him, since 2009, the AFD Group has asserted itself as a major technical and financial partner of Nigeria, investing €3.3 billion in over 57 projects, including €800 million through Proparco, its private-sector subsidiary.

Health noted that under the patronage of the French Embassy, the partnership between AFD and Nigeria aims to promote a sustainable and inclusive development model that generates employment, improves infrastructure, and supports education and skills development.

“This enthusiasm is also reflected in the vitality of our economic and trade relationship.

“Nigeria is France’s first trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa and alone accounts for over 60 percent of French investments in West Africa with approximately €10 billion FDI in Nigeria,” he said.

About 100 French companies, according to him, are present here and employ over 10,000 Nigerians. The French companies are particularly present in the oil sector, agriculture and agri-food, pharmaceutical industry, renewable energies, tech, logistics, microfinance.

They create factories, farms or vocational training institutes and register their actions over time,

showcasing their spirit of initiative and their deep commitment on social issues.

All the members of the Team France of the Consulate General, he noted, do a remarkable job to promote and deepen the bilateral relationships between Nigeria and France. They include: Business France, the Economic Department (to foster economic and commercial business in France or in Nigeria), the French Development Agency Group with its subsidiary Proparco dedicated to the private-sector, the very dynamic Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and its 450 members, the group of French Foreign Trade Advisors, and the France-Nigeria Business Council.

Others are: Promosalons, Alliance Française de Lagos – Mike Adenuga Center, the French Lycée Louis Pasteur, who has just obtained 100 percent success in the A-Level (Baccalaureate), Campus France (the gateway to attend higher education in France), as well as the Cooperation and Cultural Affairs Department.