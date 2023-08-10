Barbie continues to rule US box office for fourth straight week

In the latest update about movie earnings, Barbie is still number one at the box office. It’s been at the top of the charts for four weekends in a row and has made $529 million in the United States alone.

The good news doesn’t stop there for the producers – experts predict that it will go beyond $500 million soon, even challenging the biggest movie of the year, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which has made $574.2 million.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s movie “Oppenheimer” is getting back to the second-place position. The three-hour movie has been trailing Barbie in the theaters for a while. “Oppenheimer” is on track to be Nolan’s fourth movie to earn more than $250 million in the US.

The new version of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is also making waves with its strong reception, hitting 96 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and an audience score at 92 percent. The comic sci-fi is a hit with families and is doing well at the box office.

Meg 2: The Trench movie may have raised some concerns with its 72 percent audience score, but when compared to its 2018’s first installment which scored 43 percent, it’s doing well. However, it is believed among movie-goers that the action-adventure movie led by Jason Statham is receiving much attention because is being shown alongside Barbie at drive-in theaters, where people can see two movies in a row.

New entrant ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ may end up being one of the top five movies this weekend. Early sales are like other movies from last year, such as “Beast” and “The Invitation.” which had similar performance.

The weekend ahead is expected to witness a moderate drop of 30% to 35% from the previous weekend’s combined earnings of $172.9 million dollars. With new releases, shifts in ranking are expected and it will guide audience preferences which will shape the weekend’s box office outcome.