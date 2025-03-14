The Bamboo Theatre, a performing art company, recently held a three-day Forum Theatre Show at Alliance Française, Port Harcourt, empowering a movement of self-expression and social change among Nigerian youth through young people.

Through the workshops and collaborative performances, participants gained the tools to confront critical issues like social media addiction and peer pressure, fostering a community dialogue that empowers them to shape their futures.

Sylvia Ojei, Founder and Creative Lead of The Bamboo Theatr, emphasised the organization’s mission to use theatre as a powerful catalyst for social change. She highlighted the impact of storytelling in shaping perspectives and empowering young people to confront real-life challenges through performance and dialogue.

“At The Bamboo Theatre, we believe in the power of stories – not just to entertain, but to challenge, to heal, and to inspire action. This Forum Theatre Show is about giving young people the stage to voice their realities and explore solutions together,” Ojei said.

The three-day event, which took place from February 20 to 22, 2025, brought together youth participants, theatre practitioners, and social change advocates to explore pressing issues such as social media addiction, peer pressure, youth misconduct, and education.

The first day featured a Forum Theatre Workshop, where participants trained in dance choreography, acting, and improvisation under the guidance of James Eshiet, a renowned theatre coach, and Uche Ryland, an acting coach. Through storytelling exercises, they developed narratives based on personal experiences, culminating in a script that mirrored the struggles faced by young people in today’s digital landscape.

The second day saw participants receive online coaching from Ginikanwa Frank-Durugbor, Communications Professional and Coach, on communication strategies and emotional expression.

Ijeoma Onyeji-Nwogu, Neural Change strategist, guided them on using body language and psychological techniques to connect with audiences. These sessions helped shape a dynamic, thought-provoking performance designed to educate, inform, entertain, and provoke meaningful conversations.

The final day audience participated in the Town Hall Theatre Show, which began with a video showcase featuring participant stories, setting the stage for deep reflection. The play was a community dialogue, where youth voices were heard, and solutions were explored together.

“Your voice is your tool for expression. You must use it to inspire others, uplift people, and ignite change wherever you find yourself,” said Ginikanwa Frank-Durugbor, urging young people to embrace storytelling as a means of advocacy.

Looking ahead, The Bamboo Theatre is committed to expanding the reach of the Forum Theatre experience to more communities, schools, youth, and elderly groups.

Share