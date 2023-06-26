Babalola, Pinder, Belinda, others to speak at Hotel Managers Conference

The organisers of the annual Hotel Managers Conference (HMC), which is slated for Owerri, Imo State, from July 13-14, 2023, have unveiled a line-up of speakers.

This year’s conference, which is the fifth edition, will hold on the theme, ‘Performance Management: Managers and Owners Dilemma’, at the Swiss International Beland Hotel, Owerri, and will feature eight speakers and 10 panellists.

The headline speakers include; Wasiu Babalola, a professor and chairman, Institute of Hospitality UK-Nigeria chapter; Michael Pinder, general manager, Ogeyi Place Hotel, Port Harcourt; Belinda Nwosu, faculty member, Lagos Business School; Sunmonu Dauud Gbenga, managing consultant, Complete Hospitality Services Limited and president, Nigeria Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI); Benedicta Ogar, lead consultant and CEO, CityBee Services; Eric Mekwuye, CEO, HoReCaBB Mentors (HM Group)/chief faculty, Hospitality Business School, Lagos and Omopeju Afanu, founder, Cooperhouse Hospitality Limited.

The panellists include; Justina Ovat, principal consultant, Calabar Hospitality House, and vice president, South-South, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN); Uloma Danjumbo Udeh, regional general manager, BON Hotels International West Africa; Allen Effeh, lead consultant, Footprint Hospitality; and Funke Olusoga-Ogunlade, hospitality and customer experience consultant.

Speaking on the development, Olugbenga Omotayo Sunday, convener of HMC and managing director, Tojum Hospitality, noted that this year’s event would challenge investors, hotel owners, hoteliers and managers on how best to manage, assess, balance the books, and demystifying the dilemma surrounding the understanding of performance and best practices on how to manage their outfits for increase profitability.

The two-day conference would climax with Hotel Managers Awards Night on July 14, 2023.