Award-winning gospel artist Sinach celebrates as album launches

Global gospel music artist, Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu popularly known as Sinach marked her birthday on Tuesday in a grand style along with the April release of her much-awaited album, Greatest Lord.

The event drew top personalities from the Nigerian entertainment and music industry as well as politicians and ministers of the gospel. The list includes Fela Durotoye, Pastor Dimeji Matesun; Eben; Frank Edwards; Joe Praize; T Sharp; Ayo Vincent; Mary Akpobome; Ozy Okposo; Dele Momodu; Walter Wagbtasoma; Mercy Johnson Okojie and Prince Okojie; Williams Uchemba; to mention but a few.

“It has been an amazing journey of grace and favour and I couldn’t be happier to mark this special day with my dear friends and family. I want to thank m precious husband, my rock, and my blessing from God, Joe Egbu. I also want to thank Mr. and Mrs. Walter Wagbatsoma, the Chairman of Ovation, Chief Dele Momodu, Fela Durotoye, Mary Akpobome, and everyone that came. It is from glory to glory,” Sinach said.

The past year was a very busy one for the multi-award-winning gospel artist. Apart from joining the A-list of artists with the most-streamed gospel songs in the world, Sinach closed 2020 as the first Nigerian and one of the few in Africa to ever win a Dove Award, the most popular global gospel music recognition for gospel artists Song of the Year.

Her critically-acclaimed song ‘Way Maker’ won the Song of the Year category beating well-known artists like Kirk Franklin, and eleven other nominees to the prize.

Earlier in February, Sinach announced a date for her new album titled Greatest Lord. As part of the build-up to the launch of the album, Sinach released in March, a new song titled after the album ‘Greatest Lord’ on all local and international music platforms. The album was released to the public on the last day of March 2021.

Sinach’s songs are some of the most viewed content on YouTube from Africa, and her song Way Maker was covered by over 60 artists around the world, hitting #1 on Billboard for 12 consecutive weeks, making her the first black, woman and African to achieve this fest globally.