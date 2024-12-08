ATP partners other stakeholders to launch AYTIC 2025

The Africa Tourism Partners (ATP), in collaboration with UN Tourism, BDO, AfCFTA and host partner Teams Africa, will launch the 7th and 2025 Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Challenge (AYTIC). The challenge will launch virtually on December 10, 2024.

The 7th edition of the AYTIC will be held in Nairobi, Kenya, from June 10-13, 2025. The summit will be held in South Africa in 2019, in Rwanda in 2020, Ghana in 2021, and Namibia hosted it for three years from 2022 to 2024, through the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism.

Kwakye Donkor, CEO of Africa Tourism Partners, stated, “We believe that our partnership with TEAMS Africa, along with the support of the Kenya Tourism Board and other private sector partners, will be a game changer for the Summit.”

Convened annually by ATP in collaboration with the UNWTO and BDO, this year’s Summit will be leveraged for intra-Africa trade in tourism services among African youth and showcase youth in tourism businesses across the continent. Central to this will be desktop exhibitions showcasing youth empowerment initiatives and SMEs in tourism, travel technology, fintech, and social entrepreneurship. Coupled with these, there will be intergeneration tourism trading in services business-to-business opportunities for tour operators, tourism accommodation facilities, transport service providers, educational institutions, travel and travel technology start-ups and incubators, employment agencies, professional development and more.

The Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Challenge (AYTIC) is aimed at young people up to age 35, but it also welcomes post-graduate students to participate. This initiative provides an excellent opportunity for young innovators, entrepreneurs, and post-graduate students from across the continent to contribute to the future of Africa’s tourism sector. AYTIC is a unique Pan-African tourism innovation challenge that invites youth to present their innovative ideas, technological solutions, and social entrepreneurship projects, all of which have the potential to draw interest from investors and venture capitalists.

Winners will gain access to the Africa Tourism Innovation Hub (https://atih.africa/contact-us/) housed at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), where they will receive mentorship and meet potential funders. The ATIH is a specially designed physical space that brings together researchers, creators, and innovators to cultivate ideas, nurture start-up and explore business opportunities.

Given the above, young Africans up to the age of 35 and postgraduate students are encouraged to enter the Challenge. The platform will open on the 10th of December, 2024 to receive entries.

