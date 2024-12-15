ATP, partners launch 7th AYTIC, as entries open

Africa Tourism Partners and strategic partners including UN Tourism, AfCFTA, BDO South Africa in collaboration with TEAMS Africa are thrilled to announce the successful launch of the 7th and 2025 Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Challenge (AYTIC) 2025. The challenge is a key component of the Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit that will take place in Nairobi, Kenya, from June 10 -13, 2025.

The AYTIC is targeted at the youth up to 35 years old; however, post-graduate students can also participate in the challenge. It offers a grand opportunity for African young innovators, entrepreneurs and post-graduate students to contribute to the future of Africa’s tourism sector through innovation. As well, the AYTIC is a uniquely designed Pan-African platform that invites youth to submit their innovative ideas, technological solutions, and social entrepreneurship projects, all of which have the potential to attract investors and venture capitalists.

Innovation in the travel and tourism industry has the power to essentially transform ways in which businesses and corporations are run and enhance the experience that customers and tourists have when traveling. As such, AYTIC seeks to empower African youth by providing business partnerships, market access, networking, mentorship platforms and funding solutions from the global marketplace including UN Tourism,private sector, fintech and social entrepreneurs and ATP networks.

Therefore, youth who are running tourism related innovative solution-driven projects are invited to submit their projects for review. Shortlisted innovators will be introduced to industry leaders, potential partners for professional development, complimentary enrolment in short courses by UN Tourism, inclusion in the Africa Youth in Tourism Mentors and Innovators Network and global exposure.

The winner of the challenge will be awarded with prizes worth US$1000.00, whilst 1st and 2nd runners-up will also receive US$500 each worth of prizes. Most importantly, past and 2025 AYTIC finalists will be enrolled in the Africa Tourism Innovation Hub (ATIH), which has been launched in partnership with Cape Peninsula University of Technology and Namibia University of Science and Technology. The first cohort will commence in the first quarter of 2025.

Joram Mwinamo, co-host and CEO of SNDBX Kenya, described the Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Challenge as a transformative opportunity for young innovators across the continent to shape the future of Africa’s tourism sector. “With the chance to connect with industry leaders, investors, and policymakers, this platform empowers the next generation of African change-makers to drive innovation, create jobs, and promote cultural and environmental sustainability. Don’t miss the chance to make your mark on Africa’s tourism landscape—participate and be part of the change,” he added.

Top 5 finalists will be required to present a 5 minutes demo to the judges at the Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit in Nairobi Kenya, where the winner, first and second runners-up will be selected. Finalists of the innovation challenge will be announced at the annual Africa Tourism Leadership Forum (ATLF) and Awards at a venue yet to be announced.

Considering the above, all innovators in Africa are invited to enter the challenge. The deadline for submission is 28 February 28, 2025.

Share