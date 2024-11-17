ATP appoints Claire Mugabi as East African representative

Africa Tourism Partners (ATP) has appointed Claire Mugabi as its representative for East Africa with effect from November 2024.

Claire Mugabi is the current CEO of AFRIREPS, based in Uganda and will be joining ATP as East African representative. She has over 15 years in the marketing and communications industry, which makes her a good fit for the position.

Kwakye Donkor, chief executive officer, Africa Tourism Partners, commended Mugabi on her appointment, expressing confidence in her ability to significantly contribute to ATP’s initiatives aimed at enhancing intra-Africa travel market access and tourism development across the continent and in key source markets within Africa. “Given Claire’s expertise and experience, we are certain she will add considerable value to our efforts in East Africa as well as throughout the continent and beyond. Her contributions will enhance all areas of our work, including tourism strategy formulation and implementation, destination marketing and brand management, MICE strategy and project management, investment promotion and facilitation, as well as executive coaching and capacity building,” Donkor said.

Speaking about her appointment, Mugabi pledged her commitment to transform the region through impactful initiatives. “I am excited to join Africa Tourism Partners (ATP) as the representative and focal person for East Africa. This partnership offers a unique opportunity to contribute to ATP’s mission of redefining African tourism. I look forward to collaborating with the team to implement strategies that elevate Africa’s global tourism profile, foster sustainable growth, and ensure environmental stewardship across the region. Together, we will drive impactful initiatives that enhance Africa’s position as a premier tourism destination,” said Mugabi.

East African countries include; Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda. The region has been the continent’s fastest-growing region in recent years. It is home to several of the fastest-growing economies, including Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda.

On the other hand, ATP is a UN Tourism Affiliate Member and a recipient of the Distinction Award. As a Pan-African firm specialising in tourism development and strategic destination marketing, ATP focuses on strategy formulation, master planning, and strategic marketing in the travel, tourism, hospitality, aviation, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sectors. The firm utilises its extensive expertise, strong partnerships, and global networks to implement impactful programmes that are uniquely designed and yield measurable outcomes.

