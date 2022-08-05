Asher Yelo set to release new EP – ‘Mr. Misunderstood’

Asher Yelo, a British – Nigerian artist, has proven his passion for music and art, in his highly anticipated second EP, ‘Mr. Misunderstood,’ following the success of his genre-defying debut EP, “Know Me.”

The first track from the sterling EP, ‘Mr misunderstood,’ was released on July 8, 2022, followed by ‘We are Complete’ on July 15, and ‘In This Ocean’ and ‘There Ain’t Nobody’ on August 12, 2022, with all tracks available on all streaming platforms.

The phenomenal track, ‘Here With You’ will be released on September 2, 2022, as part of the well-curated path towards the release of his and His EP “Mr misunderstood” on September 23, 2022, which promises a cascade of delightful sounds.

“Mr. Misunderstanding is about the mental, emotional and spiritual journey of navigating how to be kind in a dark and turbulent world,” he said in a statement.

“I believe we’ve all felt alone and misunderstood at some point in our lives. And I wanted to bring a voice to that state of mind because it can be so self destructive and scary at times. I hope it helps people to heal and navigate those emotions.”

He noted that each of the songs works as a standalone, while urging viewers to upload them on their playlists.

Yelo is a producer, writer, singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and model who has written and produced for top industry stars.

He has produced and performed a debut solo project, ‘Know Me’ in 2021 which was added to over 3,000 playlists on Spotify alone, including New Music Friday, BBC Radio 1 UK top 40, and more.

His lead single ‘go backward’ was featured in Oprah Winfrey’s ‘Queen Sugar’ and also received support from Australian radio.

In addition, Yelo has walked in numerous fashion shows, including four Dolce & Gabbana runways during Milan and New York Fashion Week.

With nine years of experience, he also attracted the attention of legendary Quincy Jones Productions by honing his producing and writing skills and also signed on with the company for management.

Through his musical storytelling journey, he has never shied away from sharing his struggles whether large or trivial in the hopes that his transparency can touch hearts and souls.

As an independent artist, his mission isn’t just to be seen, but rather to help provide a voice for the unseen.

Yelo has been nominated for a 2022 Denniz Pop Award in the category of International Rookie of the Year. His single “Go Backwards” was placed in Oprah’s Queen Sugar and he was selected by Instagram for an official collaboration with Creators, for their onsite activation at Coachella 2022.

His beats were not only placed in the Audible/Quincy Jones release 12 Notes: On Life & Creativity, it went ahead to receive millions of views on his weekly Reddit live streams and was invited to be a part of the Reddit artist cohort.