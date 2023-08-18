Asake set to earn as much as ₦2.86bn Sunday, O2 Arena venue sold out

Asake, a Nigerian music star has completely sold out all the tickets for his first-ever concert at the O2 Arena, with a 20,000 seats capacity . This achievement is expected to rake in as much as N2.86billion.

Tickets range in price from £43 (about N43,000) to £143.85 (about N143,000) as of August 17, as reported by Stereoboard and Axs, the official ticket partner for O2 Arena. This means Asake might earn a revenue between £860,000 and £2,860,000; equivalent to N860 million to N2.86 billion.

The YBNL/Empire singer, celebrated for his fusion of Afrobeats and hip-hop, has garnered an immense following through his distinctive musical style. His tracks, including the popular ‘Lonely at the top,’ have garnered millions of streams on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. In recognition of his exceptional talent, he was honored with the prestigious 2022 Headies Award for Next Rated.

Asake is doing stadium next after his 02 👀 pic.twitter.com/cAByJCTi8W — TENIOLA (@Teniola__YBNL) August 12, 2023

London is ready for Asake.

Asake is ready for London. August 20 🤝 02 Arena. pic.twitter.com/KAEHCGH04a — 𝑺 𝑵 𝑬 𝑯 ➐ (@SnehQueenBee) August 9, 2023

Tickets for Asake’s O2 Arena concert went on sale on May 12, 2023, and were swiftly snapped up, highlighting his soaring popularity not only in the UK but also on a global scale.

🚨🚨 Asake 02 update! Sold out in less than 2 months 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4F9LqtfVtf — TENIOLA (@Teniola__YBNL) August 12, 2023

As the date draws nearer, anticipation is running high for Asake’s performance at the 20,000-seat venue.