Art X Lagos 2022: West Africa’s leading international art fair returns in November

Art X Lagos, the leading international art fair in West Africa, returns for its seventh edition, celebrating artistic excellence from Africa and its global Diaspora. The 2022 edition of the fair will be held from November 4-6, 2022 at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Art X Lagos is both a catalyst for international cultural exchange and a platform for urgent discussions, and its 2022 fair will highlight the unique ability of contemporary art to inspire, uplift and empower, through this year’s theme, “Who Will Gather Under the Baobab Tree?”

With careful consideration of the challenges currently being experienced in Nigeria, Africa and across the world, the 2022 edition of Art X Lagos will highlight the power of culture to speak to important local and global contemporary issues.

The fair will feature 31 galleries participating in this edition, marking the largest edition of the international art fair to date. Its programme will also include special projects showcasing the diversity of African contemporary art in response to this year’s theme, with multi-hyphenate artist Victor Ehikhamenor presenting his visual and sonic installation “Ulin-nóifo, The Lineage That Never Ends”; Senegalese-Moroccan artist Linda Dounia’s digital artificial intelligence installation “Once Upon A Garden”; and Ranti Bam, who through her painting and clay sculptures, will present a performance project “Sowing Seeds In Heartland”.

Another highlight of the fair will be Art X Talks – the fair’s lively panel discussion series. It will span themes such as the building of equitable futures for Africans and people of African descent, and more, with highlights including a special conversation with the British-Ghanaian photographer James Barnor, who has grappled with themes of postcolonialism and identity for six decades.

As well, Art X Live will excite visitors at the fair. It is a one-of-a-kind live music experience and will feature performances from some of the fastest-rising artists and musicians on the African continent.

However, this year’s edition will witness a globally expanded Access Art X Prize.

In line with its commitment to support early-career artists, the Access Art X Prize, an annual award for emerging artists in Africa and the Diaspora, has opened entries for applications by artists from Nigeria, Africa and Diaspora until 6th November 2022, the final day of the ART X Lagos fair.

For the first time, two winners will be selected; one from Nigeria and one from Africa/the Diaspora who will receive funding, tailored mentorship and opportunities for cultural exchange.

The Nigerian winner will receive: three-month residency at Gasworks, in London UK, exhibition at ART X Lagos, and supported by a $10,000 grant, while the African / Diasporan winner will receive: three-month residency at Yinka Shonibare’s GAS Foundation in Lagos, Nigeria, exhibition at ART X Lagos, and supported by a $10,000 grant.

To apply, emerging artists are to visit ARTXLAGOS.COM/PRIZE.

As well, winners will be selected by an esteemed jury including; Peju Layiwola, a professor, artist, art historian and writer; Victor Ehikhamenor, multimedia artist, writer and founder of Angels and Muse; Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung, founder and artistic director of SAVVY Contemporary, Berlin and Sonsbeek 20–24; Maria Varnava, founder and director of Tiwani Contemporary; Gabi Ngcobo, artist, educator and curatorial director of the Javett Art Center at the University of Pretoria (JavettUP); and Alessio Antoniolli, director of Gasworks, London.

The Access ART X Prize is sponsored by Access Corporation, the parent company of Access Bank, in partnership with Gasworks, London and Yinka Shonibare’s GAS Foundation, Lagos.

This year’s edition will also host many galleries and artists from over 40 countries. Some of the galleries include: Affinity Art Gallery (Nigeria), AFIKARIS (France), Afriart Gallery (Uganda), African Arty (Morocco), Alexis

Galleries (Nigeria), Art Pantheon Gallery (Nigeria), BLOOM ART (Nigeria), Borna Soglo Gallery (Benin), DADA Gallery (UK), Eclectica Contemporary (South Africa), Galerie Atiss Dakar (Senegal), Galerie Carole Kvasnevski (France), among others.

ART X Lagos is sponsored by Access Corporation, Afreximbank, Anap Jets, Chapel Hill Denham, StanbicIBTC Pension Managers and Zircon Marine.