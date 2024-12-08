Amstel Malta celebrates 30 years, launches new look

It was gathering of celebrities and personalities for an evening of fun and laughter as Amstel Malta, Nigeria’s premium malt drink, celebrated its 30 years of excellence with the launch of stylish, sleek new design for its Can SKU.

The anniversary held November 30, 2024, in Lagos, also brought together industry leaders and consumers in a showcase of the brand’s incredible journey for three decades.

The event’s highlight was the unveiling of the Amstel Malta Sleek Can. Taller, trendier, and more modern, the new design reflects the brand’s evolution in line with consumer trends while staying true to its core values. Though the packaging has evolved, the nourishing contents remain unchanged—Amstel Malta continues to offer the same premium quality malt drink, packed with vitamins & minerals for the perfect balance of nourishment and refreshment.

Speaking at the launch event, Elohor Olumide-Awe, Portfolio Manager, Dark Malts, Nigerian Breweries Plc. said, “We are excited to unveil this new sleek can as a key highlight of our 30th anniversary celebrations—a moment that marks not only three decades of excellence but also the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Amstel Malta brand.”

Also speaking at the event, the Senior Brand Manger Mr. Francis Obiajulu said, “This sleek design represents more than just innovation; it embodies our commitment to delivering quality and enhancing the everyday experiences for our consumers. This milestone is a celebration of the trust and connection we have built with our consumers over the years, and a reaffirmation of our promise to continue inspiring, refreshing, and delivering excellence for generations to come.”

Building on its continued support and investment in the film industry through owned platforms like Amstel Malta Box Office AMBO and its decade-long partnership with the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA),the brand announced its latest partnership with the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF)—a collaboration that aims to empower and inspire the next generation of African creatives and storytellers.

With these exciting developments – the introduction of its sleek can and its partnership with Multichoice Talent Factory, Amstel Malta continues to showcase its commitment to innovation, excellence, and making a lasting impact in the lives of its consumers.

Among those that graced the occasion included actors Ramsey Nouah, Stan Nze and wife, Blessing, Iyabo Ojo and Linda Ejiofor.

