Amani Spa beckons with festive escape at Radisson Blu Ikeja

As the festive season draws near, it offers an opportunity to unwind and give oneself a special treat.

With the above in mind, Radisson Blu Ikeja Hotel is offering would-be guests treats beyond the comfort in its 155 guestrooms.

To ensure a memorable festive experience, the hotel urges guests to experience the Amani Spa, a world-class spa facility and one of the prime products on offer in the hotel.

The spa, which has made the hotel a somewhat destination for spa fans in Lagos, is worth visiting this festive season for many reasons, according to Jade Phillips, the spa manager.

Apart from offering the best of healthy and lifestyle experiences in a lively environment, the spa’s trained therapists use their talents to send you into a journey away from reality, and that may just be a perfect gift for your loved one this festive season.

For the manager, the spa experience is a unique way of ending the year and starting a new year on a great note.

A visit to the spa is stepping into a serene, calming environment where every detail is designed to relax one’s mind, restore the body, and bring out one’s inner radiance.

“This is your invitation to disconnect from the stresses of daily life, relax, and reconnect with your health.

“Our end-of-year session promises an unforgettable experience, combining the best in relaxation, beauty, and skincare to set the perfect tone for the coming year,” she said.

As well, visiting the Amani Spa at Radisson Blu Ikeja Hotel this festive season will enable you to find the best therapies to revive and refresh as the spa’s therapists have created an outstanding variety of treatments that will relieve tension, brighten one’s skin, and cool off the body.

However, the spa manager has recommended a few of the therapies that she strongly believes will offer you the rejuvenation you deserve this special season.

With the Aromatherapy Signature Massage, she insisted that one can explore in-depth calm and muscle relaxation. The full-body treatment customized to one’s preferences with opulent essential oils, releases the stress of the passing year last, releases tense muscles, soothes the mind, and fosters a deep sense of serenity.

She also recommended Radiance-Restoring Facial, which revitalizes the skin with the help of nourishing ingredients and fights dryness, dullness, and uneven skin tone while giving the skin a radiant, healthy glow.

“You need to begin the New Year with self-assurance and skin that reflects your inner glow,” she urged.

The manager also thinks that the Body Wrap for Detoxification is a deal because it eliminates contamination, increases circulation, and leaves the skin feeling incredibly smooth.

For a memorable festive season experience at the spa, the manager also recommended foot massage, Sauna and Hydrotherapy Baths, manicure and pedicure, among others.

Speaking on why the Amani Spa is a choice destination for end-of-year rejuvenation, the spa manager said, “At Amani Spa, we believe in the transformative power of wellness. Our team of expert therapists is dedicated to ensuring that each guest enjoys a tailored experience that combines luxurious relaxation with lasting benefits. We use only the finest products, designed to pamper, protect, and nourish, so you leave feeling completely revitalized”.

She further urged would-be guests to visit in order to indulge in the exclusive end-of-year spa treat, where every moment is crafted to renew and uplift the body and soul.

“Let Amani Spa help you embrace the New Year feeling balanced, beautiful, and ready for whatever comes your way. Take a well-deserved break and make time for self-care before stepping into a new chapter,” she concluded.

Share