AMAA 2024: AFA reveals nominations for 20th edition

On Wednesday, October 2, the Africa Film Academy, producers of the Africa Movie Award Academy, AMAA, revealed the highly anticipated nominations for the upcoming 20th edition.

The nomination unveil was held at the Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, GRA, with members of the jury and screener college in attendance as well as the AFA board represented by Mr. Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, the Chief Operating Officer of AMAA, Tony Anih and AMAA gala night producer, Kingsley James.

The 20th edition of AMAA, in partnership with Lagos State, is themed ‘Celebrating African Creativity.’

Anyiam-Osigwe revealed the lineup of activities for the 2024 edition of the film and movie awards ceremony saying the 2024 AMAA is significant because it’s the 20th edition. He also noted that some of the activities scheduled for the 20th edition of AMAA include the launch of the AMAA coffee book, AMAA Africa night of legends, AMAA meets Nollywood, AMAA Africa fashion show and exhibition and the AMAA gala night.

The activities scheduled for the 20th edition kicked off with the unveiling of the nominees and categories as executed by the AMAA college of screeners and the jury.

The AMAA coffee book launch is set to hold next on October 25 after which other activities will follow. The AMAA Africa night of legends will be held on November 1 while the awards ceremony cum gala night will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, inside Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Anyiam-Osigwe also stressed that the 2024 AMAA will be redefining the continental awards and charting the cause for the next phase ahead while celebrating the greatness in Africa’s creative industry.

The nomination unveiling was hosted by popular show host, Vimbai Mutinhiri Ekpenyong.

Also in attendance at the nomination unveiling include Mr George Anyiam-Osigwe and his wife, Chinyere Anyiam-Osigwe, Mr Kennedy Anyiam-Osigwe, Mr Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, NFVCB ED, Dr Shaibu Husseini, Mr Steve Ayorinde, Nobert Young, Segun Arinze, Francis Onwochei, Sunny McDon, Alex O, Cordelia Okpei, Charles Novia, Iyke and Florence Okechukwu, and Dr. Queen Blessing Ebigieson.

Share