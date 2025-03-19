…Screens two movies, awards

On March 20, 2025, the global community will join France and French-speaking countries to mark the International Day of Francophonie and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).

The day, which has been observed since 1988, celebrates the French language that is spoken by over 300 million people, solidarity, the desire to live together, and the diversity of member states.

On the other hand, the OIF is aimed at promoting the French language, cultural and linguistic diversity, peace, democracy, human rights, education, training, higher education, research, and economic cooperation for sustainable development.

The day is also observed in Nigeria because French is the first foreign language taught at the high school level. There are15,000 French teachers in Nigeria, 10 Alliances Françaises, a French institute, and two French high schools.

Each year, a theme of the International Day of Francophonie intended to convey a message about the French language and ten words illustrating it is chosen by various Francophone partners including; France, Belgium, Quebec, Switzerland, and the International Organidation of La Francophonie, for an initiative called “Tell me ten words.”

The 2025 edition of the initiative is themed, “Tell me ten words for the planet.” It invites people to explore major environmental challenges, such as climate, biodiversity, and resource-related conflicts as the effects of climate change on the planet concern all today.

This year’s theme was chosen by members of the Group of Francophone Ambassadors (GAF) and it has helped to consolidate the cultural programming of the Francophonie month in Lagos, Abuja, and in the nine other cities where there is an Alliance Française.

However, as part of the celebration of the International Day of Francophonie, the Alliance Française of Lagos is partnering with the Consulate General of France, the Consulate General of Switzerland, and the Embassy of Canada in Nigeria to offer a day of free film screenings and an award ceremony on March 20, 2025.

The two films are: ‘Karnaval’, a Canadian film directed by Henri Pardo that won the Audience Award at the Toronto International Film Festival and ‘The Crusade’ by Louis Garrel (2021), which featured for the climate selection at the Cannes Film Festival.

Both movies will screen at 3:00pm and 5:30pm respectively on March 20, 2025.

Other activities of the day include; speeches by the Consuls General at 6:30pm and an award ceremony for the “Tell me ten words” contest in the categories of schools, Alliance Française students, and the general public. The day will close with a cocktail reception.

In addition to the celebration, the Alliance Française de Lagos will offer two other highlights to celebrate the richness and diversity of artistic and linguistic expressions.

On March 15, 2025, at 2:00pm, the Alliance Française de Lagos, will for the first time, host Mona de Pracontal, winner of the Baudelaire Prize for her translation of ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

On the occasion of her visit to the media library of the Alliance Française de Lagos, she will present the French translation of ‘The Fishermen’ by Chigozie Obioma in a dual French and Nigerian voice, in front of an audience composed of Nigerian writers, translators, and publishers.

Finally, the French Bazaar will close the Francophonie month on March 22, 2025. The programme for the closing ceremony includes a karaoke box of Francophone songs, Nigerian culinary tastings, and a DJ set of English and French music.

