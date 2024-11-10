Airtel unveils ‘Live Limitless’, new TV commercial

…As ‘King of Steeze’ relates with campaign message

Airtel Nigeria has unveiled its latest television campaign for its home broadband suite of products, which are designed to empower Nigerians to experience seamless and limitless internet connectivity. The campaign, launched at an exclusive private screening held at Ebonylife Place in Lagos, on November 5, 2024, featured a flagship TV commercial starring Farooq Oreagba, popularly known as the “King of Steeze”.

The commercial portrays the impactful role of Airtel’s home broadband products in fostering connectivity across diverse Nigerian households, highlighting how it creates boundless opportunities for Nigerians to thrive in business, education, entertainment, family life, and beyond.

In his welcome address, Femi Oshinlaja, chief commercial officer, Airtel Nigeria, provided insights into the message of the new commercial, reiterating the brand’s commitment to ensuring seamless connectivity.

“At Airtel, we believe in empowering our customers to break barriers. Our Home BroadBand offers seamless connectivity encouraging Nigerians to enjoy entertainment and family lives without limitations. This commercial, which features the experiential message of ‘LIVE LIMITELESS’ is not just a launch, but a way of life and Farooq Oreagba identifies with the spirit of limitless possibilities that Airtel Home BroadBand represents,” he said.

Recounting his affiliation with Airtel Home BroadBand, Farooq Oreagba shared his personal connection to the campaign’s message as a proof that every human can live without limits.

“It is an honour to be associated with Airtel, a brand that shares my journey of overcoming obstacles. Ten years ago, I was diagnosed with cancer, and if someone had told me I would be standing here today as an ambassador for Airtel, I wouldn’t have believed it. But with resilience, I was determined to stop at nothing. I am the face of this commercial because the message, Live Limitless, deeply resonates with me and I know it has the power to inspire anyone facing challenges,” he said.

Also speaking during the event, Head of Brands and Advertising, Airtel Nigeria, Bolanle Osotule,highlighted the brand’s mission to empower everyone with the chance to break free from limitations. She emphasized that Airtel believes everyone can make a meaningful impact when given the opportunity to live a life without limit.

In his remarks, Director, Corporate Communications and CSR, Femi Adeniran, noted that Airtel is a customer-focused company intent on continually improving the customer experience.

He said, “As a business, we are dedicated to offering excellent data connections, which have become essential for everyone. Our products and services empower our subscribers to achieve their greatest potentials.”

The Airtel Home Broadband new TV Commercial reflects the brand’s dedication to providing fast and reliable internet access that meets the needs of modern homes. Through this campaign, Airtel reinforces its commitment to enabling users to stay connected, work, and play without limitations, ultimately promoting a digitally inclusive Nigeria.

