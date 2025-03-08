Afrobeats has hit another milestone on the global stage—this time, with a royal endorsement. King Charles III has unveiled his personal playlist, and among the legendary names featured, including Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, and Grace Jones, is none other than Nigeria’s Afrobeats superstar, Davido.

The King’s carefully curated selection, part of a special Apple Music radio broadcast titled The King’s Music Room, showcases tracks that have brought him joy over the years. The show, recorded at Buckingham Palace, offers an intimate glimpse into the monarch’s musical influences, spanning reggae, jazz, pop, and contemporary hits from across the Commonwealth. But the standout moment for Afrobeats enthusiasts is Davido’s inclusion—a clear nod to the genre’s unstoppable global rise.

From Lagos to London and now to Buckingham Palace, Afrobeats has transformed from a regional sensation into a dominant global force. Davido’s presence on the King’s playlist is more than just a personal preference—it signals the genre’s increasing recognition at the highest levels of influence. This follows a string of international milestones for Afrobeats, including Tems’ historic Grammy win in 2025, Burna Boy’s sold-out stadium tours and won Grammy Awards, and Wizkid’s crossover success.

For Davido, whose career has been defined by chart-topping hits and international collaborations, this latest recognition adds another layer to his ever-expanding legacy. His music—deeply rooted in African rhythms yet resonating worldwide—continues to break barriers, proving that Afrobeats is not just a moment, but a movement.

King Charles, reflecting on the power of music, described it as a bridge between memory and emotion, a source of comfort, and a tool for uniting people in celebration. His embrace of Afrobeats, alongside classic crooners and pop legends, is a testament to the genre’s universality.

The King’s Music Room special will air on Apple Music 1 to mark Commonwealth Day on March 10. With Davido’s music now resonating through royal halls, one thing is clear: Afrobeats has truly arrived and it’s here to stay.

