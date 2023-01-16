AFRIMA 2023: Davido takes five, ahead of Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake

David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, won five of the award categories he was nominated in at the 8th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held in Dakar Senegal.

He picked up awards in Best Male Artist in African Inspirational Music for “Stand Strong”; Best Duo/group in African Electro and Best African Collaboration for “Champion Sound”; Best Male Act in diaspora for his feature on Tion Wayne’s “Who’s True”; and Best artist, duo or group in African pop for his feature on Adekunle Gold’s “High”.

Burna Boy who recently got nominated alongside Chris Brown, Drake, Brent Faiyaz and Kendrick Lamar for the Outstanding Male Artist Award at the #NAACPImageAwards took home awards for Best Album and Best African Act while Wizkid won the Best Male West African Act award. Asake who had a great year in 2022 took home the award for Breakout Artist of the Year.

From January 12 to January 15 of 2023, Dakar, Senegal, hosted the 8th AFRIMA bringing together African superstars from all over the continent for the yearly ceremony honoring the greatest music from the region for the year in review. The award show themed “For Hope, For Celebration” saw music stars like Psquare, Tiwa Savage, Dj Sly King, Magixx, Mohombi, MCCharlene, Dj Dollar, and veteran Senegalese singer Awilo Longomba.

Full list of winners to be announced soon.