In an industry heavily dominated by men, African women are shaping the music’s future and redefining the music industry across the continent and beyond.

From chart-topping artists to visionary executives and cultural curators, these women are breaking barriers, driving innovation, and amplifying African sounds on the global stage.

Here’s a look at some of the standout figures to watch in 2025, based on their backgrounds and recent achievements.

Sasha P

Anthonia Alabi, professionally known as Sasha P stands out as an icon in the African entertainment industry. Known as the First Lady of African Hip Hop, she has built a remarkable career over two decades as an award-winning artist and entertainment executive.

Her discography has garnered prestigious accolades, including Best Female Artist at the MTV Africa Music Awards and Channel O Music Video Awards, while her performances alongside global stars like Eve, Shakira, and John Legend have solidified her reputation as a captivating talent.

Beyond music, Sasha P notably steered the Headies Awards as an event director for eight years and contributed to the Flytime Festivals, shaping the African music festival landscape.

Sasha P founded Purplefire, a boutique entertainment company specializing in talent bookings and bespoke solutions, and ALEC (African Live Entertainment Conference), a platform fostering growth in the African touring industry. Her role in spearheading the African expansion of EVEN, a music monetization platform, further highlights her influence.

Jennifer Imion

Jennifer Imion has made significant strides in the music industry as the Director of Operations at Mavin Records. Since joining Mavin in 2019 after leaving her role at the California-based financial services company Mines, Imion has been instrumental in transforming the label into a powerhouse of creativity and efficiency.

Her leadership in establishing robust operational structures has been pivotal to Mavin’s growth, particularly following its transition to Mavin Global with a multi-million-dollar investment from Kupanda Holdings. By overseeing daily operations, hiring processes, and auxiliary services such as content creation and talent management, she has created a dynamic and adaptable system that fosters a productive workforce, enabling artists like Rema, Ayra Starr, and Johnny Drille to thrive and elevate Afrobeats on a global stage.

Beyond operational excellence, Jennifer Imion has championed gender equality and inclusivity within the music industry, boasting an all-female directorate and a workforce that is nearly 50% female at Mavin.

Foza Doza

Oyinkansola Fawehinmi, popularly known as Foza, is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s entertainment law scene. She started her career as a road manager at Monarc Entertainment, managing press for Burna Boy’s debut album and coordinating tours.

Foza has made significant strides in music law, brokering deals exceeding $10 million and working with talents from different nationalities. She has advised sub-Saharan African governments on intellectual property issues and has been recognised as a voting member of the Grammy Recording Academy, highlighting her global impact.

Her awards include the 2022 Future Awards Africa “Prize for Lawyers” and the 2021 Esq. Awards “Young Professional of the Year,”. Additionally, she authored the memoir “So Far So Foza,” offering insights into her journey in Entertainment law.

Yemisi Falaye

Oluyemisi Falaye is a distinguished entertainment lawyer based in Nigeria, renowned for her extensive expertise across multiple legal domains, including Media & Entertainment Law, Intellectual Property Law, Immigration Law, Company Secretarial matters, and general Corporate Commercial Law.

With a decade-long career, she has established herself as a seasoned professional, representing some of the most prominent names in the music and film industries. Her work encompasses legal and managerial services, providing comprehensive support to creatives in Nigeria’s vibrant entertainment sector.

Beyond her legal acumen, Falaye is celebrated for her deep understanding of the Nigerian entertainment and intellectual property landscapes and her professional relationships with key regulatory bodies.

Tems

Tems (Temilade Openiyi) has transcended borders to become a household name. Her breakthrough came with her feature on Wizkid’s ‘Essence’, a hit single that became a worldwide sensation and earned her a Grammy nomination, catapulting her into international stardom.

She secured her first Grammy win in 2023 for Best Melodic Rap Performance with her collaboration on Future and Drake’s ‘Wait For U’. at the 67th Grammy Awards in 2025, where she clinched her second Grammy for Best African Music Performance with the track “Love Me JeJe,” making her the first Nigerian artist to win two Grammys.

Tems also showcased her songwriting talent by co-writing Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, which garnered nominations for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. In 2024, she released her debut album, ‘Born in the Wild’, which achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success and earned a nomination for Best Global Music Album at the same awards.

Beyond music, Tems has expanded her influence into sports, becoming a part-owner of Major League Soccer club San Diego FC through her company, The Leading Vibe. This venture marks her as the first African female to hold ownership stakes in an MLS club.

Tyla

Tyla Laura Seethal, the South African superstar, launched her music career with her debut single ‘Getting Late’ in 2019 which paved the way for her to sign with Epic Records in 2021, marking a significant step in her journey.

Her breakthrough arrived with the 2023 release of ‘Water’, a global sensation that stormed the top ten charts in multiple countries, including the United States and she became the first South African soloist in 55 years to hit the US Billboard Hot 100.

In 2024, ‘Water’ clinched the inaugural Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance.

Tyla dropped her self-titled debut album in March 2024, which garnered critical praise and solid commercial performance. The album reached the top 25 in several countries, including the U.S., and earned Gold certifications in both New Zealand and the United States. With over 1.5 billion streams, it was named the most streamed album by a black female musician on Spotify in 2024.

Ayra Starr

Arya Starr, born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who has swiftly ascended to prominence in the music industry.

In 2021 she unveiled her debut studio album, ‘19 & Dangerous’, which garnered critical acclaim. ‘Bloody Samaritan’, made history as the first solo song by a female artist to hit number one on Nigeria’s Top 50 chart.

In 2022, Arya Starr’s career soared to new heights with her hit ‘Rush’ which gained international traction, charting in countries like Switzerland, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, where it peaked at number 24. The song earned her a nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards and marked her as the youngest African female artist to surpass 100 million YouTube views on a single video within five months.

In 2024, she released her sophomore album, ‘The Year I Turned 21’, which debuted at No. 1 on the Nigerian Albums Chart and entered the Billboard 200 at No. 195, making her the first Nigerian female artist to achieve this milestone.

Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy

Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy’s career spans journalism, media, and technology, with a consistent focus on amplifying African voices.

Her leadership trajectory continued to rise as she took on the role of head of Meta’s Strategic Media Partnerships in Sub-Saharan Africa, before stepping into her current position as Managing Director of Spotify in the region. In this role, she drives Spotify’s growth and strengthens its impact within the African music industry.

As Managing Director of Spotify in Sub-Saharan Africa, she plays a pivotal role in promoting African music on a global stage, fostering the industry’s development, and ensuring African artists reach wider audiences. Her efforts at Spotify highlight her passion for advancing African creative talent and building bridges between the continent’s music scene and the international market.

Phiona Okumu

Phiona Okumu is a prominent figure in the African music industry, currently serving as Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa. In this role, she leads regional teams responsible for shaping Spotify’s presence across the continent, overseeing areas such as brand and creative divisions, marketing teams, and artist and label partnership managers.

With over 14 years of experience in music journalism, public relations, and event planning, Okumu brought a wealth of expertise to the music streaming business when she transitioned into this position.

Over the past two years, Okumu has significantly expanded Spotify’s footprint in Africa, most notably by overseeing the platform’s rollout to nearly 40 additional African countries in February 2021. Okumu’s efforts have played a crucial role in amplifying African music globally, with initiatives like the African Heat playlist showcasing the worldwide appeal of genres such as Amapiano and Afrobeats.

Bose Ogulu (Mama Burna)

Bose Ogulu, the mother and manager of Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy, has been a transformative figure in the music industry, seamlessly blending her roles as a nurturing parent and a shrewd businesswoman.

Her deep connection to music, inherited from her father Benson Idonije—who managed the iconic Fela Kuti—has provided her with invaluable industry insight, which she channels into her advocacy for African culture and talent. Since 2010, Ogulu has been pivotal in steering Burna Boy from a rising talent in Nigeria to an international sensation.

She has secured key recording deals and orchestrated global collaborations that have elevated Burna Boy’s status on the world stage.

Her efforts were recognised in 2022 when she received the Manager of the Year award at the Artist & Manager Awards in London, an accolade presented to her by Burna Boy himself. This honor underscores her exceptional management skills and the unique mother-son partnership that has redefined traditional roles in the music industry.

Tshwanelo Maredi

Tshwanelo Maredi, a South African curator of African music and culture, blends tradition with modernity. Maredi is a professional in the music industry, currently serving as the Sub-Saharan Africa Music Editor and Artist & Label Relations representative at Apple Music.

In this role, Maredi plays a significant part in promoting African music on a global scale through Apple Music. This involves curating playlists for specific genres and notable events including their involvement in Apple Music’s celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day, where they highlighted emerging Nigerian artists and curated a collection of top Nigerian songs.

Deola Art Alade

Adeola Art Alade has made significant strides in the creative and entertainment industries, particularly as the CEO and co-founder of Livespot 360, a 360-degree creative agency she runs alongside her husband, Nigerian musician Darey Art Alade.

One of her standout achievements is orchestrating high-profile events that have garnered international attention, such as the 2019 Livespot X Festival.

Additionally, Livespot 360 under her leadership has produced live shows for major brands like Heineken, GTBank, and Access Bank.

In 2023, she and Darey were nominated for four awards at the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for their work on “Real Housewives of Lagos: Reunion Episode,” with Adeola specifically recognized in the Best Costume Designer category.

Their production company also partnered with Un1ty Production House to bring the third season of “The Voice Nigeria” to life, a project that spanned over two years.

Eunice Adeyemi

Eunice Adeyemi, creative director at Q21 Solutions, shapes the visual identity of African music. Her work has seen her master the art of luxury event management, specialising in the production, planning, and management of musical and corporate events.

She is the convener of the annual Alte culture festival which is a celebration of the “Alte” sub-culture, a movement in Nigeria emphasising individualistic and non-traditional expression in art, music, and fashion. It provides a space for emerging artists to showcase their talents, fostering creativity and community.

Amanda Uzoagba

Amanda Neoma Uzoagba is an Entertainment Lawyer, Award-Winning Author, and Entertainment Business Executive/Consultant. She is currently the Head of Licensing, in West Africa at Mdundo, a pan-African music streaming company where she oversees licensing operations within West Africa, particularly Ghana and Nigeria.

She has more than eight years of experience in the Entertainment industry, starting as a blogger and PR consultant for Record Labels before she was called to the Nigerian Bar.

As an Entertainment Business Executive, she has facilitated and negotiated over $5 million in transactions involving catalog sales, endorsement deals, branding, licensing, and so on for an array of artists, record labels, and investors.

Osagie Osarenkhoe

Osagie Osarenkhoe’s career took a significant turn when she transitioned from television production to artist management, beginning with managing Nigerian rapper Kel in 2008 and Wizkid during his formative years at Empire Mates Entertainment (EME).

In 2020, Osagie’s expertise earned her the role of Country Manager for ONErpm in Nigeria, a digital distribution company, where she significantly expanded opportunities for independent artists. Her success in this position led to a promotion in 2022 to Director of African Operations, overseeing the launch of five new offices across Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa.

Under her leadership, ONErpm has propelled artists like Bella Shmurda, Zlatan, and Chike to new heights, with standout campaigns such as 1da Banton’s “No Wahala” and Chike’s “Egwu,” the latter amassing over 70 million streams.

