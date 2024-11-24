African Voices: CNN celebrates 15 years of continent-wide impact

Omolola Akpata-Owolabi, CEO/MD, OJ&T; Phil Nelson, executive vice president, CNN International Commercial; Yemi Alade, Nigerian artist and Grammy-nominated singer; Bella Disu, Globacom EVC; and Larry Madowo, host, CNN African Voices Changemakers, at the 15th anniversary of CNN African Voices Changemakers celebration on November 19, 2024, in Lagos.

…spotlights Yemi Alade in anniversary episode

In 2009, when the African Voices debuted on CNN, it aimed to offer a platform where the world would hear authentic African stories from outstanding Africans.

Since then, the veritable platform has been bringing to the fore impressive stories from African personalities; from creative talents, celebrities, corporate, to African Diaspora, each episode of the African Voices has not failed in portraying the continent in positive light and, most importantly, changing the narrative.

Now 15 years, African Voices is one of CNN’s longest-running and most successful series and it tells the stories of the continent’s thought-leaders, creatives, athletes, and entertainers who are at the forefront of change across Africa. The show also profiles Africa’s sporting stars in special African Voices Playmakers episodes and segments that additionally air in CNN’s flagship sport show World Sport.

The above are top among the reasons CNN and Globacom, sponsor of African Voices, rolled out drums on November 19, 2024, to celebrate the 15 years anniversary of the show in Lagos.

As expected the event, which was held at the Eko Hotel and Suites Lagos, gathered prominent personalities from across Nigeria and beyond, including former African Voices guests, cultural icons, entrepreneurs, business leaders and influencers, who all enjoyed an evening of conversation, entertainment, and a behind-the-scenes look at the filming process.

Speaking at the celebration, Phil Nelson, executive vice president, CNN International Commercial (CNNIC), who was excited to be in Lagos, noted that 15 years of programming for any show is a huge landmark.

“I am pleased to celebrate it in Lagos with our longstanding commercial partners at Globacom. I thank them for our ongoing collaboration. This anniversary event for African Voices reaffirms CNN’s commitment to the series and to showcasing the richness, diversity, and dynamism of Africa on the global stage,” Nelson said.

“We are very proud to work with Globacom, a committed sponsor that shares our passion of showcasing Africa and its stories”.

Nelson also appreciated the efforts of OJ&T, CNN representative in Nigeria, countless individuals that help to capture the essence of each story- from reporters, writers, producers, camera people, and researchers among others.

“Your commitment and sustained efforts are what made the African Voices to be where it is today as we look forward to sharing more Africa’s stories on a global stage,” he concluded.

Speaking from the sponsor’s perspective, Ashok Israni, chief marketing director Globacom, on behalf of Bella Disu, executive vice chairman, Globacom, noted that the 15 years sponsorship of the show is more than just brand alignment.

“It has been a profound expression of our shared commitment to the transformative power of storytelling. In partnering with CNN, we have helped ensure that Africa’s voices—its dreams, its challenges, and its triumphs—are broadcast to the world,” Israni explained.

“At Globacom, we have always been driven by our belief connectivity is not only about technology, it is about bringing people together, bridging divides and fostering greater understanding”.

On her part, Jenni Watts, executive producer of African Voices, who was in Lagos 5 years ago to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show, was most delighted to grace the 15th anniversary.

“It is an absolute pleasure to be representing the global production team that lovingly creates each episode of the African Voices, our team across the continent and across the world, working incredibly hard to find the people we feature on the show and to share their stories with CNN global audience,” Watts said.

“I was just a Feature Producer when African Voices started. Over the last 15 years, I have watched it grow into the multi-platform power house that it is today.

“To say thanks to the tireless works of those you will never see on camera. People like Aaron, Olamide, Vanessa, Freda, Lucky and dozens more. Together they form a community committed to making African Voices bigger and better, every episode”.

But the major highlight of the celebration was a live episode by Larry Madova, African Voices anchor and a Kenyan, who joined in 2023 as a new voice.

The live episode featured an interview session where Larry engaged Yemi Alade, Nigerian singer, songwriter and recent Grammy nominee, who performed her single ‘Tomorrow’ at the show.

Responding to Larry’s question on how she feels about her Grammy nomination, Yemi enthused, “I felt happy and it also gave me reassurance that anybody out there can become anything, you just have to believe and not stop because it is your dream, only you can see it”.

Also responding to Larry’s question on how much time she spends in Nigeria, considering her very busy international schedules, Yemi noted that the good thing about Nigeria and Nigerians is that when they are good at something, they are demanded all over the world.

“I am among the few that have a career that allows me to travel around the world to meet a huge percentage of my fans around the world.

“In a year, I spend a total of three months in Nigeria and every other time I am in another country and I spend three days in a new country.

“Obviously, I never get used to being in new countries every now and then, but it is something I prayed for. So, I am living the dream and I am grateful.

“It is insane spending nine months on the road for over six years now,” she noted in the interview with Larry.

Speaking of her recent performance in Paris, she noted, “I have a love story with Paris because it is one of the first cities I travelled to outside of Africa when I started my career”.

“I started with a smaller venue, then moved to Olympia, which is bigger and now Zénith Paris, which is very big. So, my show keeps increasing in capacity”.

The show, according to her, was just to renew her love for Paris, and was such a great experience that opened her eyes to a lot of things.

“I was able to learn some French in secondary school in Nigeria and that helped me to fall in love with the language even more. But I will say Paris is one of the cities that opened their borders to my music. That made me want to speak French more, I wanted to talk to people in French and do a lot more in French. I started learning and got better. Now I sing in French as well”.

On Larry’s question on what having an Igbo mother and a Yoruba father meant to her, Yemi was very excited to answer.

“Many years ago, inter-tribal relationships and marriages were kind of frowned at. But my parents resisted the negative narrative and got married. I am the first child from that union and I have two younger brothers,” Yemi enthused excitedly.

“The spicy thing about their relationship is that it is the reason I am so in love with the African culture because I grew up in a family where I enjoyed the Yoruba and Igbo cultures, the food, the language and the way of life.

“So, when I travel around the world, especially in Africa and I see different cultures, I easily accept and love it. In any country I go, there is something culturally appealing, and my love for it genuinely grows. I don’t do this with an agenda, I love Africa.

To love Africa, you need to travel to know Africa,” she noted.

However, Yemi revealed more exciting things about her life and career in the live interview with Larry, which many of the attendees regarded as the most remarkable highlight of the 15 years anniversary celebration.

Share