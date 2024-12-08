African Music Business Roundtable to chart way forward for industry growth

… Initiative debuts Q2 2025

On December 3, 2024, a team of passionate music and entertainment promoters kick started a first-of-its-kind initiative that would shape the Nigerian music industry when it debuts in the second quarter of 2025.

Tagged ‘African Music Business Roundtable’, the organisers noted that it is an innovative initiative designed to influence the future of the African music industry.

Giving an overview of the new initiative at a media parley, which held recently at Kulture Yard, Off Adeniji Jones, Ikeja, Lagos, Michael Odiong, co-founder and executive director, African Music Business Roundtable, expressed his excitement that the African music landscape has captured global attention, with Nigeria prominently leading the movement.

However, while Africa celebrates the significant progress made, Odiong noted that the stakeholders must also address the pressing need for strategic discussion and collaboration to ensure industry sustainability and equitable development.

“This roundtable is our proactive response to that need,” Odiong explained.

Speaking on the vision of the roundtable, Odiong said, “Our vision is unequivocal. By the conclusion of this Roundtable, we aim to formulate actionable plans that address critical challenges and seize opportunities within the African music business ecosystem. These solutions will facilitate the industry’s growth and enhance its position on a global scale”.

Offering details of the event, the co-founder and executive director noted that the maiden edition of the African Music Business Roundtable is scheduled for the second quarter of 2025, and would be a strictly invite-only two-day engagement focused on addressing critical challenges within the music sector.

“It is not merely a platform for dialogue; rather, it will serve as a forum for generating actionable solutions that will advance the industry towards greater success”.

The Roundtable, according to him, will address six essential topics, with three subjects deliberated each day of the two days it will hold.

The topics will explore among other things, what the true value of the Nigerian music industry is, amid analysing the industry’s economic contributions and potential.

It will also make efforts to find out where we are in the Afrobeats conversation, while also investigating strategies to preserve authenticity and maintain global relevance as well as issues of AI and copyright, examining the implications of AI on creativity, licensing, and copyright protection.

It will also delve into topics like data and revenue, leveraging data analytics for transparency and revenue optimization; the need for structures and policies, enhancing legal and institutional frameworks to promote growth, while also finding out if gatekeepers are still relevant in the digital era, and further assessing the evolving power dynamics within the music business.

Also speaking at the media parley, Chinedu Chukwuji, co-founder and executive director (international partnerships), African Music Business Roundtable, noted that the conversations will take place in an environment characterized by openness and candour, while ensuring the protection of confidentiality.

“The conversations will be held under a Chatham House Rule for confidentiality,” Chukwuji said.

He also noted that the discussions would be documented for research purposes, allowing the organisers to capture the valuable insights shared during the roundtable.

“For the first time in any music or entertainment discussion in Nigeria, we are bringing the music academia in the discussion and other relevant bodies for richer and wilder consultation and result-oriented engagements,” Chukwuji noted further.

Apart from the discussions, the roundtable will also feature an evening of meet-and-greet, prior to the first day to promote networking opportunities among participants and a concluding celebratory concert that will highlight the rich diversity of African music.

The organisers also used the media parley platform to introduce members of the roundtable to the media, who they regard as the drivers of the transformative initiative.

Apart from Odiong and Chukwuji, other members are: Kaycee Ogunjofor, co-founder and executive director (marketing and communication) and Chuks Nwanne, director, media, whose vision and leadership are pivotal in bringing the roundtable to fruition.

While the industry awaits the launch in 2025, the organisers urge for support, noting that it is vital in establishing the roundtable as a significant milestone in the progression of African music.

