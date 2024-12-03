African artist who made Rolling Stones best 100 albums of 2024 list

Nigerian music stars Rema, Tems, and Ayra Starr and South Africa’s artist Tyla, have secured spots in Rolling Stone’s prestigious ‘Best 100 Albums of 2024’ list.

Tyla’s self-titled album made a remarkable entry at number 6, a significant achievement for the rising star. Rema’s ‘HEIS’ followed closely at number 11, solidifying his position as a leading figure in the Afrobeats movement. Tems’ ‘Born in the Wild’ claimed the 37th spot, showcasing her soulful vocals and captivating songwriting. Ayra Starr’s ‘The Year I Turned 21’ rounded out the Nigerian presence at number 53, demonstrating her vibrant energy and youthful appeal.

In 2024, Tyla made a clean sweep of major awards, including the Grammys, MTV, and BET Awards, often dominating categories filled with Nigerian talent. Tems and Ayra Starr brought a fresh perspective to the music scene with their Afro-RnB albums, skillfully catering to both international audiences and their dedicated Nigerian fanbase. Rema’s exploration of Afro-Rave set him apart as a true innovator, with ‘Heis’ hailed as a groundbreaking work that pushes the boundaries of Afrobeats.

This recognition is not only a personal triumph for these artists but also a significant milestone for Nigerian and African music as a whole. It highlights the immense talent and creativity emerging from Africa and reinforces the continent’s position as a major player in the global music landscape.

Rounding up the top 10 this year are Waxahatchee’s ‘Tiger Blood’, Alligator Bites Never Heal’ by Doechi, ‘Eternal Sunshine’ by Ariana Grande, Future and Metro Boomin’s ‘We Don’t Trust You’, ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ by Billie Eilish, ‘Short n’ Sweet’ by Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Manning Fireworks’ by MJ Lenderman, ‘Cowboy Carter’ by Beyonce, and Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ on the number one spot.

