Africa now taking charge of her narrative – Filmmaker Ike Nnaebue

In the vibrant city of Lagos, within the cultural hub of Alliance Française in Ikoyi, an extraordinary evening unfolded as Storymi Academy showcased the achievements of its second cohort.

Organised in collaboration with the French Embassy in Nigeria, the event celebrated storytelling, resilience, and the rising tide of authentic African narratives.

Multi-award-winning filmmaker and African storyteller Ike Nnaebue captured the essence of the occasion in his speech: “For a couple of years, African stories and narratives have been shaped by outsiders… Africa is finding her voice now, and the world must listen.”

The evening was a testament to the power of mentorship, collaboration, and creativity. Over the past six months, Storymi Academy has guided four budding Nigerian filmmakers through the intricacies of documentary filmmaking. With grants of N1.5 million each and the expertise of seasoned mentors like Ike Nnaebue, director of the acclaimed documentary No U-Turn, and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Louise Monlau, the fellows have honed their skills, learning to craft powerful and genuine stories that resonate deeply with audiences.

A showcase of powerful narratives

The event featured screenings of four mini-documentaries, each offering a window into the diverse and underrepresented realities of Nigeria:

In Zaria, the story of a female gynecologic oncologist battling cervical cancer illuminated the silent epidemic affecting countless Nigerian women.

In Maiduguri, the harsh realities of climate change were revealed through the eyes of a mother, showcasing its devastating impact on future generations.

In Bariga, we followed the journey of Cynthia Ogunsemilore, a young boxing champion whose dreams of the Paris Olympics were shattered, but whose determination to rise above the scandal became a universal lesson in resilience.

Finally, the inspiring journey of historian and artefacts collector Dr. Raphael James showcased his relentless efforts to preserve and decolonize Nigeria’s history through his museum.

The audience was captivated by the sincerity and depth of these stories, which reflect the tenacity, struggles, and triumphs of everyday Nigerians.

A collaborative effort

Storymi Academy, the brainchild of globally acclaimed journalist, writer, and author Sophie Bouillon, stands as a collective response to the call for more authentic African storytellers. The program’s mission is clear: to nurture a new generation of filmmakers equipped to tell Africa’s stories from within.

Speaking about the initiative, Ike Nnaebue expressed his gratitude: “It was a huge delight to present Cohort 2 and the beautiful films they have worked on. Special thanks to Christophe Pécot for his passion for developing Nigeria’s audiovisual sector, and to the Consulate General of France for their unwavering support of our local creative industries.”

The grand finale

The December 17th event was more than a screening; it was a cultural gathering filled with thought-provoking conversations, delicious food, fine wine, and music by DJ Tani Deji. It marked the culmination of an intensive journey for the fellows, who not only gained technical skills but also the confidence to amplify their voices in a global space.

Reflecting on the week leading up to the event, Ike Nnaebue shared: “Over the last week, Louise Monlau and I worked painstakingly with the fellows on the final stages of post-production. It’s always enriching to discuss Nigerian and African documentary filmmaking with incredible minds like Femi Odugbemi, Jahman Anikulapo, Mudamba Mudamba, the amazing Wangeci Mūraĩge, and the brilliant Sophie Bouillon.”

Looking ahead

As Storymi Academy’s second cohort graduates, the ripple effects of this initiative are undeniable. The program not only empowers emerging filmmakers but also enriches the cultural economy of Nigeria and Africa at large. With plans to double their efforts in the coming years, Storymi Academy and its partners are paving the way for a renaissance in African storytelling.

Indeed, Africa is now telling her stories—authentically, unapologetically, and with a voice that the world cannot ignore.

