Africa Art Fund, NESG partner to boost Nigeria’s creative economy

A promising development is on the horizon for Nigeria’s visual arts sector, particularly for artists under 35. The Africa Art Fund and Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) have teamed up to launch an innovative initiative, kicking off with a national art competition to commemorate NESG’s 30th anniversary, targeting young artists across the country.

The competition’s relevance is highlighted by its capacity to provide emerging artists with a rare platform for exposure and funding, with submissions closing on September 14, 2024.

The project is also a strategic move to foster Nigeria’s next generation of art innovators, capitalising on the country’s growing international acclaim for its dynamic art scene to potentially enhance the nation’s creative economic prospects.

The organisers have reminded artists to upload their entries on either website by September 14, 2024. The top three finalists, chosen from a pool of 20 by a judging panel, will receive cash awards of ₦3 million, ₦2 million, and ₦1 million, respectively, at the NESG conference in Abuja this October.

The summit will feature an exclusive showcase of the finalists’ artwork, followed by the award ceremony. Participants will also benefit from a comprehensive two-month workshop and leadership training programme designed to provide students with the necessary skills to excel in the art profession.

The initiative aligns with NESG’s mission to promote a private sector-led economy in Nigeria. By partnering with the Africa Art Fund, NESG aims to leverage art as a catalyst for economic growth and development. According to Ifesinachi Nwanyanwu, president and CEO of Africa Art Fund, the collaboration presents a unique opportunity to promote art as a driver of economic development.

As a renowned environmental artist and curator, Nwanyanwu developed the Africa Art Fund concept to support this mission and empower artists to contribute to Nigeria’s economic prosperity. Reflecting on his own experiences as a self-taught visual artist, who faced financial challenges early in his career, Nwanyanwu recognised the need for support systems to enable artists and creative people to thrive.

As an artist, Nwanyanwu has firsthand knowledge of the struggles creative people face in finding support. His own early career experiences with financial hardship and limited resources have fuelled his passion to empower fellow artists. At the gallery where he co-curates with Uzodinma Iweala, Nwanyanwu has worked tirelessly to create a nurturing space for artistic expression.

The concept of the Africa Art Fund, however, gained clarity during his participation in the International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP) in 2023. Nominated by the US State Department for his community service, he embarked on a transformative three-week US tour, which refined his vision for the fund.

Nwanyanwu’s participation in the IVLP widened his view of the art and cultural ecosystem, emphasising the importance of philanthropy contributions in driving growth. The experience motivated him to launch the Africa Art Fund, with the goal of adapting successful ideas and creating a comprehensive support system for Africa’s artistic community. He hopes to raise more than $100 million in funding for innovative art programmes across Africa this fiscal year.

To accomplish this, he highlights the value of grassroots engagement, encouraging people to contribute and donate to the cause. Nwanyanwu emphasises the importance of community ownership and involvement for sustainability, adding that individuals and organisations from Africa and the diaspora are eager to make significant donations, acknowledging the impact of art on economic development and communal cohesion. The Africa Art Fund aims to close the philanthropic and charitable gap in art and culture through advocacy, grantmaking, and leadership, ultimately empowering communities to take control of the debate and promote positive change.

A wide range of artistic disciplines, such as performing arts, visual arts, literary arts, and more, are intended to receive financial support from the Africa Art Fund. A specialised committee is in charge of supervising the grant distribution process for the fund, which follows a strict and transparent set of guidelines. The fund is able to support creative and significant projects because each application is thoroughly examined to ensure a fair and unbiased decision. According to Nwanyanwu, the local art scene is thriving, with a new generation of artists exhibiting their skills and challenging limits.

But the business also has to deal with issues like limited government support, a lack of designated venues, and finance limitations. Nwanyanwu thinks the scene has room to grow with the cooperation of the public and commercial sectors, despite these challenges. The Africa Art Fund seeks to address these issues over the next five years through strategic leadership, grantmaking, and advocacy in recognition of the ability of art and creativity to spur economic development and social cohesion, ultimately fostering a vibrant and sustainable creative ecosystem.