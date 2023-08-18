A look at Netflix new slate of Nigerian stories

Having excited the Nigeria audience with exciting indigenous movie contents in the first half of the year, Netflix, one of the world’s leading entertainment services, is furthering the excitement in the remaining part of the year with its enthralling new slate.

Spanning various genres and themes, and currently in different stages of production, the upcoming slate of Nigerian stories on Netflix include new local films and series from notable filmmakers such as; Editi Effiong, Mo Abudu, Charles Okpaleke, Kunle Afolayan and Kemi Adetiba.

Once completed, Netflix hopes to debut them on its platform to over 238 million members around the world in more than 190 countries.

The top six of the upcoming slate include:

The Black Book

It is a much-anticipated mystery and crime thriller film by Editi Effiong and Anakle Films. In this story, old scores bubble to the surface when a gang of corrupt policemen kill a man’s only son, and he begins a search for justice. The film is directed and produced by Editi Effiong and features a star-studded cast with Richard Mofe-Damijo and Ade Laoye as lead cast members, working alongside Sam Dede, Alex Usifo Omiagbo; Olumide Oworu, Shaffy Bello, Ireti Doyle, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Patric Doyle, Bimbo Manuel Femi Branch, Denola Grey, Kelechi Udegbe and Nobert Young.

Blood Vessel

It is a mystery and crime thriller film from Charles Okpaleke and Play Network Studios. The story revolves around a group of six friends who find themselves caught in the crossfire and attempt to flee to South America as stowaways on a ship as unrest grows over a mega coup plotting in their hometown along the Niger Delta. The film is directed by Moses Inwang and produced by Agozie Ugwu, Arafat Bello-Osagie & Roxanne Adekunle-Wright. The lead cast includes David Ezekiel, Adaobi Dibor and Jide Kene Achufusi.

Ijogbon

This is a must-see coming-of-age drama-adventure film about four teenage youths from a rural village in South-West Nigeria, who stumble across a pouch of diamonds and conceal it, to grave repercussions. The story was created by director Kunle Afolayan and produced by Golden Effects Pictures. The cast features Ruby Akubueze, Kayode Ojuolape, Oluwaseyi Ebiesuwa; Fawaz Aina of Ikorodu Boiz; Yemi Solade; Gabriel Afolayan and Bimbo Manuel.

Aníkúlápó (series)

Another title from Kunle Afolayan and Golden Effects will be the spinoff of the much-beloved Yoruba epic, Aníkúlápó which will make its return to the screens as a four-part sequel following the success of Aníkúlápó the movie. The series, directed and produced by Kunle Afolyan, will feature returning stars Sola Sowobale, Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye alongside Owobo Ogunde, Gabriel Afolayan, Lateef Adedimeji, Eyiyemi Afolayan, Uzee Usman, Oyinda Sanni and Taiwo Hassan.

War: Wrath and Revenge

It is a brand-new drama series from Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Studios. A spin off from the popular Sons of the Caliphate, WAR follows Nuhu Bula’s rise to the governorship of Kowa, treacherously orchestrated by his wife Binta, who would stop at nothing to see her husband succeed. When Binta discovers her husband is about to take a second wife, the wrath of a woman scorned will stop at nothing to protect her love. Mo Abudu is the series’ executive producer with Heidi Uys as supervising producer. Dimbo Atiya will be in the director chair’s guiding a star-studded cast including Mofe Duncan, Rahama Sadau, Yakubu Mohammed, Patrick Doyle, Ayoola Ayolola, Ifeanyi Kalu, Theresa Edem, Bikiya Graham Douglas, Daniel Okosun, Maikudi “Cashman”, Mickey Odeh, Sophia Muhammed, Uzee Usman, Padita Agu and Ahide Adum.

Òlòtūré (series)

It is the second series of the new slate. Following the success of the Òlòtūré film, Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Studios’ feature on human trafficking, the story will return to Netflix as a series, where Òlòtūré, a young journalist continues her undercover work as a journalist crossing the Benin border. Her perilous journey will take her through the hostile lands of the Niger and Libya to the Mediterranean as she desperately tries to find a way out. Kenneth Gyang makes his return as director with the beloved cast featuring Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Beverley Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Stan Nze, Amarachukwu Ono, Bukola Oladipupo, Daniel Etim Effiong and Patrick Doyle taking up their roles in the series.

However, Kemi Adetiba’s To Kill A Monkey, the much-anticipated crime thriller series, is part of other licensed titles that are currently in production and will make their debut on the service in 2024.

It features William Benson and Bucci Franklin in the lead roles and includes cast support by Bimbo Akintola, Chidi Mokeme, Dami Adegbite and Ireti Doyle. The series – written and directed by Kemi who also produced it alongside Remi Adetiba – recently kicked off production. More information about the story and the cast will be shared at a later date.