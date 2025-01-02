5 Steps to a Jolly January and a Great 2025

“Next year, I’m taking financial literacy seriously. It’s me and these finance gurus in 2025”

When I saw this tweet with my name tagged alongside a few other finance experts, I smiled.

That’s the mindset we all need for 2025.

The past year may have come with its financial ups and downs, and for many, “Detty December” might have left their wallets as dry as harmattan lips. But January is here—a clean slate to reboot your finances and set the stage for a prosperous year ahead.

If you’ve spent more than you planned or are feeling overwhelmed by financial missteps in 2024, here’s how to rebound with confidence and clarity.

1. Take Stock: Own the Numbers

The first step to bouncing back is acknowledging where you stand. Avoid the temptation to bury your head in the sand about how much you’ve spent or the debt you’ve accumulated.

Practical Tip: Access your banking apps, compile a list of your expenses, and determine the remaining balance in your accounts. If you overspent in December, don’t beat yourself up—own it and plan how to fix it.

Example: If you splurged on gifts, parties, or vacations, identify which of those expenses you can scale back on in the future.

2. Start with a Jolly January Budget

January is often tagged as the “longest month,” especially after heavy holiday spending. But you can make it a month of intentional living by embracing simplicity and budgeting for your needs.

Practical Tip: Categorise your expenses into three buckets: need-to-have (rent, bills, food), necessary obligations (debt repayment, subscriptions), and nice-to-have (entertainment, shopping). Prioritise essentials and obligations while keeping nice-to-haves minimal.

Example: Instead of eating out or going to fancy events, cook at home and invite friends over for a potluck. Swap cinema outings for Netflix nights.

3. Rebuild Your Emergency Fund

If you dipped into your savings for December expenses, now is the time to refill that pot. An emergency fund is your financial safety net and can keep you afloat during unexpected situations.

Practical Tip: Commit to saving a percentage of your income every month, even if it’s just 10%. You can save as high as 30% or more. Automate your savings to make it consistent.

Example: If you received year-end bonuses or “Christmas money,” allocate a portion to jumpstart your savings instead of spending it all.

4. Embrace Personal Development as an Investment

Your financial situation can only grow as much as your mind does. Personal development isn’t just about reading books or taking courses—it’s about adopting habits that set you up for success.

Practical Tip: Learn about money management, investment strategies, or even a new skill that can increase your income. Podcasts, free webinars, or affordable e-books are great places to start.

Example: If you’ve admired people thriving in a particular field, invest in a course or mentorship to acquire similar skills.

5. Plan for the Future, One Step at a Time

The key to financial recovery and growth is consistency. It’s tempting to want to fix everything at once, but sustainable change happens incrementally.

Practical Tip: Set realistic financial goals for 2025. Whether it’s paying off debt, saving for a car, or investing, break your goals into small, actionable steps.

Example: If you want to save ₦1 million by December, aim for ₦83,000 monthly or ₦20,000 weekly. This approach makes big goals more achievable.

Bonus: Make Financial Literacy a Lifestyle

2025 isn’t just another year—it’s your year to master your finances. Follow finance experts, join communities that promote financial growth, and actively engage with tools that help you track your progress.

Example: Imagine the satisfaction of ending 2025 with investments that grew, debts reduced, and a savings account that made you proud. It all starts with taking small, consistent steps now.

Yes, 2024 may have had its financial challenges, but that doesn’t define your 2025. January is your opportunity to reboot, refocus, and rebuild. You can turn things around and thrive financially in the year ahead.

So, let’s toast—not just to a Detty December, but to a Jolly January and a prosperous 2025!

Cheers to your financial success!

Share