3 Nigerian politicians with expensive taste in wristwatches

In Nigeria, where the luxury lifestyles of public figures are frequently scrutinised, some politicians stand out for their expensive taste in wristwatches.

These watches, often worth six figures, are more than just accessories; they are symbols of status and wealth. The luxury watches they choose reflect their style and spark public debates and controversies.

As interest in their tastes grows, here are 3 Nigerian politicians known for their expensive wristwatches.

Governor Hope Uzodinma

In July 2022, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State was spotted wearing a luxurious Jacob & Co. Astronomia Sky White Diamond wristwatch, a limited edition piece worth $785,496, which was approximately ₦455 million at that time. The cost of this watch sparked controversy, as it could have potentially funded the construction of approximately 75 blocks of six classrooms each and also financed the building of around 30 well-equipped primary health centres, each costing about ₦15 million.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

At the wedding of Davido and Chioma Rowland, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was seen wearing a Patek Philippe World Time Chronograph 5930G-11, which costs over ₦190 million (approximately $127,000). This display of wealth has been controversial, especially given the economic struggles faced by Lagos and Nigeria, including revenue issues, high unemployment, and underdevelopment. Other wristwatches he has been spotted wearing include the Patek Philippe 5930 World Time Chronograph, costing ₦169 million (approximately $107,230), the Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding Watch at ₦36 million (around $23,000), the Omega De Ville Co-Axial Chronometer worth ₦35 million (about $22,500), and the Patek Philippe Nautilus, which costs ₦583 million (approximately $370,000). His expensive taste in wristwatches has ignited discussions about the appropriateness of such luxuries amid ongoing financial difficulties.

Dele Alake

Dele Alake, Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals, recently faced backlash for wearing a Richard Mille wristwatch worth ₦260 million during a meeting with the CEO of Glencore, a Swiss company.