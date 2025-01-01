2025 Outlook: Nigeria goes global staying local

The world is increasingly shifting towards diversified economic structures, and Nigeria’s focus on non-oil sectors is beginning to bear fruit. In 2024, industries such as leather goods, fashion, agro-processing, and tourism emerged as significant players in the country’s economy.

With government policies, private sector innovation, and global demand aligning, these sectors are poised to lead the charge in 2025. This analysis, backed by data and informed projections, goes deeper into the performance, challenges, and prospects of these industries.

Leather Industry: A Billion-Dollar Prospect

The Nigerian leather industry, long recognised for its high-quality hides and skins, is undergoing a renaissance. As of 2024, it contributed approximately $272 million in export revenue, with major markets including Italy, Spain, and China. Nigerian leather, often referred to as “the gold of Kano,” is renowned globally, particularly for its quality goatskins and sheepskins.

Growth Drivers

Policy Support: The National Leather and Leather Products Policy (2022) has been instrumental in creating a favourable environment for the industry, targeting $1 billion in revenue by 2025.

Value Addition: Local companies like TFL Nigeria Limited and Funtua Tannery have begun to shift from rawhide exports to finished leather products, creating jobs and boosting export value.

Global Partnerships: Collaborations with Italian and Spanish tanneries have improved processing techniques, enhancing Nigeria’s reputation in global markets.

Challenges

Infrastructure Deficits: Aging tanning facilities and unreliable electricity hinder production.

Supply Chain Issues: The artisanal nature of raw material collection limits scalability.

Outlook for 2025

With investments in modern tanneries and the establishment of export processing zones in Kano and Aba, the industry is well-positioned to meet its $1 billion revenue target.

Fashion Industry: Crafting a Global Identity

Nigeria’s fashion industry, worth an estimated $4.7 billion in 2024, is a cornerstone of the country’s creative economy. Designers such as Lisa Folawiyo and Kenneth Ize have gained international acclaim, showcasing Nigerian fashion on global runways.

Growth Drivers

Cultural Renaissance: Events like Lagos Fashion Week have amplified global interest in Afrocentric designs.

Increased E-Commerce Penetration: Platforms like Jumia and PayPorte have made Nigerian fashion accessible to global markets.

Youth Engagement: A young, vibrant population with a penchant for innovation drives demand for trendy, high-quality apparel.

Challenges

Lack of Manufacturing Capacity: Many designers still rely on foreign manufacturers due to limited local capacity.

High Costs of Production: Import duties on fabrics and inadequate access to affordable financing inflate costs.

Outlook for 2025

The establishment of garment hubs and increased foreign investment in local production facilities could make Nigerian fashion more competitive globally.

Agro-Processing: Value Addition and Export Growth

Nigeria is the largest producer of cassava and the fourth-largest producer of cocoa globally, yet raw material exports have historically limited its revenue potential. In 2024, agro-processing accounted for 35 per cent of non-oil exports, with products like cocoa butter, chocolates, and cassava derivatives gaining traction.

Growth Drivers

Government Incentives: Programmes like the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) have enhanced access to finance for smallholder farmers and processors.

Demand for Nigerian Cocoa: Europe and Asia remain major importers of Nigerian cocoa beans, with growing interest in finished products like chocolate.

Emerging Companies: Brands like Loshes Chocolate and the Cacao Farmers Collective are leading the charge in value addition.

Challenges

Quality Concerns: Poor post-harvest handling affects the competitiveness of Nigerian agro-products.

Limited Processing Capacity: Despite high production, less than 30 per cent of cassava and cocoa is processed locally.

Outlook for 2025

Expanding processing facilities and improving supply chain logistics could see agro-processing contribute over 50 per cent to non-oil export revenue by 2025.

Tourism: A Sleeping Giant Awakens

Tourism, a sector brimming with untapped potential, experienced a rebound in 2024 as domestic travel increased by 18 per cent. Heritage festivals like Osun-Osogbo and Argungu Fishing Festival, coupled with attractions like Yankari Game Reserve and Obudu Mountain Resort, are key drivers.

Growth Drivers

Cultural and Heritage Tourism: Nigeria’s diverse cultures offer unique experiences that attract both domestic and international visitors.

Government Initiatives: Programmes like “Visit Nigeria” have spotlighted the nation’s hidden gems.

Diaspora Engagement: Increasing visits from Nigerians in the diaspora have bolstered the sector.

Challenges

Security Concerns: Perceptions of insecurity deter international tourists.

Infrastructure Gaps: Poor roads and insufficient hospitality facilities limit visitor experiences.

Outlook for 2025

Investments in security and infrastructure, coupled with aggressive marketing campaigns, could position Nigeria as a top African destination.

Export Figures and Potential for Growth

In 2024, Nigeria’s total exports were valued at $50 billion, with non-oil exports contributing $8.6 billion (17%). Despite modest growth, these figures reveal gaps that need addressing.

Sector-Specific Contributions

Leather Goods: $272 million

Fashion (Textiles and Apparel): $380 million

Agro-Processing (Cocoa Products): $1.2 billion

Tourism Receipts: $1.5 billion

Growth Potential

If current initiatives are scaled:

Non-oil exports could surpass $15 billion by 2025.

The leather industry’s global market share could double, particularly in finished goods.

Fashion exports could grow by 50 per cent, driven by improved manufacturing.

Agro-processing could see a 70 per cent increase with better infrastructure.

A Bright Future Beckons

Nigeria’s non-oil sectors are on the brink of a transformative era. With strategic investments, policy alignment, and enhanced global partnerships, 2025 could mark a turning point in the nation’s economic narrative.

As these industries mature, they not only promise higher export revenues but also a pathway to sustainable development and reduced reliance on oil.

The time to invest in Nigeria’s potential is now.

