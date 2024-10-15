2024 Nobel Economic Prize winner’s ‘Why Nations Fail’ critiques Nigeria’s colonial legacy

Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James Robinson, winners of the 2024 Nobel Prize in economics “for studies of how institutions are formed and affect prosperity” also wrote on Nigeria’s colonial legacy and its present-day struggles in their book Why Nations Fail.

The book critically examines both the pre-colonial and post-colonial eras in Nigeria. One particular focus is on the pre-colonial period in eastern Nigeria, where a rigid social structure hindered economic advancement. Families without chieftaincy titles were prohibited from planting long-term crops like cocoa, coffee, and palm fruits, as there was fear that such activities might embolden them to claim land ownership rights. This system perpetuated inequality and stifled economic opportunities for many.

Additionally, the authors highlight the decay of the pre-colonial judicial system, along with the manipulation of religion for personal gain. A specific example from eastern Nigeria details the Arochukwu oracle, a revered deity that functioned as the region’s judicial authority.

The book reveals how the oracle was exploited by plaintiffs to condemn their enemies to slavery under the guise of divine judgment. Instead of being “swallowed” by the oracle, as was believed, the so-called offenders were secretly sold into slavery, and transported by European ships stationed behind the Arochukwu.

In their examination of post-colonial Nigeria, Acemoglu and Robinson draw parallels with other African nations where political power became highly personalized.

After independence, power in Nigeria often shifted to a small elite who enriched themselves at the expense of the broader population, perpetuating the abuse of political authority and deepening inequality across the country.

