170 graduate from Lashone Business School

It was excitement galore for outgoing students of Lashone Business School, Lagos, who graduated from the school, recently.

And in a colourful ceremony held in Lagos, last weekend, the students, numbering 170, were issued their certificates. These individuals received free training in various skills such as sewing, fashion designing, cinematography, catering and photography.

Speaking at the ceremony, which also combined as the Annual General meeting of Lashone Group, the CEO of the company, Dr. Lanre Shonekan, encouraged the students and advised them to put in good use all they learnt from the school.

Dr. Shonekan emphasized the importance of resilience and problem-solving in business, stating: “The journey is not easy. If you take a step it is like a drop of ocean but it takes a lot of resilience especially business in our own kind of environment. You have to be tough, discreet, and manage policies, taxation, and funding.” He also highlighted the need for entrepreneurs to identify and solve real-world problems, monetize solutions, and find their niche.

The event featured the launch of the Lashone Club, a performance by the Shelter Performing Art group,

There was also a thanksgiving session under the auspices of Pastor Lawrence Onochie and goodwill messages the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation among other agencies.

Another significant event that was witnessed by dignitaries from all walks of life was the raffle draw that saw many guests smiling home with food items like garri, yams, crates of egg, chicken with the grand prize winner becoming a proud owner of a plot of land in Lagos.

Lashone Group, with its diverse portfolio including properties, laundry services, security, communications, business school, farms, and housing corporation, has expanded its presence to the UK, U.S., Ghana, South Africa, and Canada.

When asked if the group is ready to go into other facet, the CEO said it is in view.

“Life is all about evolvement. If you remain static, you will not grow. Many of these things are as a result of evolvement. A lot of things that are inwards that have not been brought out. As we grow, we close some, we open some and we renew some and we look at what is viable and we go into it,” he said.

Share