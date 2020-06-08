Buhari nominates Justice Dongban-Mensem as President, Court of Appeal

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally nominated Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, the Acting President, Court of Appeal to the Senate for confirmation as President, Court of Appeal.

The nomination is in line with his constitutional responsibility, according to the statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Justice Dongban-Mensem is a serving Justice of the Court of Appeal and was recommended, as is the practice, by the National Judicial Council for the nomination by the President.

Details soon..