US offers visas for medical workers willing to treat coronavirus

The United States government is offering to provide Visas to foreign medical workers who are willing to come to the country and work, particularly those interested and able to treat those infected by the coronavirus. The country is also offering visa extensions for those already in the US.

“We encourage medical professionals seeking to work in the United States on a work or exchange visitor, particularly those working to treat or mitigate the effects of COVID-19, to reach out to the nearest embassy or consulate to request a visa appointment,” reads a statement on the website of the US Department of State.

The statement further indicated that for those foreign medical professionals already in the United States, they may “consult with their program sponsor, ECFMG, to extend their programs in the United States” Such professionals who fall under the J-1 program for foreign medical residents are to get visa extensions of one year at a time for up to seven years.