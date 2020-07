The minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday said he never accused National Assembly members of collecting 60 percent of the contracts at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as the commission was yet to fully implement any budget since the commencement of the 9th National Assembly. Akpabio stated in a letter…

