UBA provides $200m for Nigeria’s petroleum industry

...acts as Lead Arranger for $1.5bn facility to boost oil production, government revenue

United Bank for Africa plc (UBA), a pan-African financial services group, has acted as the Lead Arranger of a consortium of Nigerian commercial and international banks in a $1.5 billion pre-export finance facility for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its upstream subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC). UBA is providing $200 million…

