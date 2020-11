Transcorp has completed the acquisition of “Afam Power Plc” and “Afam Three Fast Power”, in a deal the Federal Government says is a milestone in accelerating power sector reforms. Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s vice president and chairman of the National Council on Privitisation, in an address at the signing ceremony of the Share Sale and Purchase…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE