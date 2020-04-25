State Governors write Buhari to announce interstate lockdown, internal free movement

State Governors have formally requested that President Muhammadu Buhari in the next Presidential Pronouncement on COVID-19 announces an Inter-State lockdown but allow for free movement within states to ensure a uniformed and coordinated policy on the pandemic at national and subnational levels.

The governors, under the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in a letter to the Presidency Friday advised that the interstate lockdown should exclude the movement of essential supplies like food and beverages, medical and pharmaceuticals supplies, petroleum and agricultural products, while restrictions be put on large gatherings and Assemblies internally.

Recommendations by NGF which includes imposition of overnight curfews, lockdown of flights and compulsory use of face masks/coverings in the public, follows a prior teleconferencing meeting between the governors and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo last Wednesday.

President Buhari is expected to address the nation Sunday evening, two weeks after he extended lock-down on key states; Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.

Since his last address, the reported Covid-19 diseases in Nigeria has risen over 5,000% and spread to more states in the country.

As of Friday, Nigeria has reported 1,905 cases of the disease now in 28 states, including Abuja.

Segun Adams