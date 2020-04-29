Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate committee on gradual easing of Covid-19 lockdown

Governor of Lagos State is to inaugurate an enlarged committee comprising government and private sector players to work out gradual modalities leading to gradual easing of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Members of the committee to be inaugurated on Thursday, April 30, will be drawn from Nigeria Employers’ Consultation Association (NECA), Manufacturer Association of Nigeria (MAN), Road Transport Owners Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), state ministries of finance, budget and economic planning, commerce and industry among others.

Sanwo-Olu, who briefed the media Wednesday evening as a follow up to the earlier presidential address, Monday, on the gradual easing of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, said business premises and offices, including banks would, from Monday, May 6, open from 9am to 3pm daily but must strictly observe and comply with the Covid-19 protocols, including social distancing, wearing of face masks, provision for hand washing and sanitizer at entrances to their premises.

Also eateries and restaurants would be allowed to open between the hours of 9am and 3pm but must only serve takeaway packs as people would not be allowed to sit in for their meals. They are also to fully comply with Covid-19 protocols.

Similarly, open markets and stores would open from 9am to 3pm on selected days to be jointly worked out with market association. Sanwo-Olu, however, added that not all markets in the state will open same day, adding that details on this is to be achieved and would be made available after consultation with the leadership of the various markets and the ministry of local government and community affairs.

On public transportation, the governor said all commercial vehicles would be expected to load up to 60 percent of their capacities, warning that anything above this would amount to a violation of the gradual easing of the lockdown directives and would therefore attract sanctions.

While same is expected of tricycles otherwise called ‘Keke Marwa’, commercial motorcycles (Okada) would not be allowed to operate even after the lockdown, as ‘there is no form of social distancing in their operations.”

All commercial transportation operators must wear face masks and provide hand sanitizers in their vehicles for passengers and not expected to turn on their air conditioning system while on operations, the governor added.

All schools in Lagos, from nursery to tertiary, both public and private would remain physically closed until further notice. They are, however, expected to explore media channels of reaching their students.

The governor also said that all places of worship must remain close until further notice.

He also noted that while interstate movement remained banned, as earlier agreed to by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, vehicles conveying essential items including food and medicals would be allowed in and out of Lagos, but must not ferry more than 7 passengers.

All activities within the entertainment industry including beer parlours, hotels casino etc would also remain closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, the state government has discharged additional 49 patients from its isolation centres after recovering from the virus.

Of the 49 cases discharged, 28 were females while the rest were males.

Sanwo-Olu said: “28 females and 21 males including a Greek national were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba & Onikan to reunite with their families.

“Among the 49 patients, 18 spent their times at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba while the other 31 were treated at the Onikan Isolation Centre.

“All these patients have fully recovered after testing negative to covid-19 in two consecutive readings. And with this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 187,” said Sanwo-Olu.

He also disclosed that a total of 19 patients have died from the Covid-19 complications while active cases as at Tuesday, April 28 were 682.