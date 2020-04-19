Palliatives: What other states may learn from Rivers’ model

Preamble

Hunger that may lead to youth rebellion in the face of the coronavirus pandemic is beginning to emerge as the next threat all over the world, confronting the social contract between the leaders (governors) and the governed. This is due to the simple logic that a hungry man is an angry man. It is also obvious that when people can no longer bear the bites of hunger, they usually spill onto the streets and act like beasts or get into rebellion.

That is why governments across the world are floating stimulus packages and palliatives especially food supplies to encourage citizens to continue to stay at home and continue to remain loyal to order and authority. This measure has however suffered different degrees of setback in different jurisdictions, but some states in Nigeria are seen to have excelled. Governments in Nigeria seem ready to give out foodstuffs and other palliatives but these seem to rather cause more anger and rebellion by citizens who say it did not get far or that distribution is fraudulent. Rivers State seems to have adopted a model that works.

The entire fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) from shutdowns and lockdown and with palliatives later thus seems to have won plaudits in Rivers State where the governor, Nyesom Wike is seen to have demonstrated effective command and leadership including some actions that have seemed bitter and painful.

Investigations within the Organised Private Sector (OPS) reveal that the business leaders agree so far that the Wike-led administration has fought the COVID-19 battle well, even if he has had brushes with others or has been seen to overreach. Some sources said they made suggestions to the federal government and to some key states based on their close interaction with China but that such suggestions seemed to fall on deaf ears but that Rivers acted fast.

Now, it is time to review what has been done and move forward. In this exclusive interview, the Rivers State Commissioner of Information & Communications, the pastor, Paulinus Nsirim, who is in every task force or committee fighting the battle in Rivers State, here reveals inner strategies used in the battles.

Major palliatives so far rolled out by the governor

Thank you very much. I want to place on record the kind of visionary leadership Governor Nyesom Wike has demonstrated in the fight against COVID-19. His leadership credentials have taken a front lane since the outbreak.

We did not have an index case in the state before he inaugurated an enlightenment committee which I head. This committee started ahead to engage all segments of Rivers State starting with the communities because that is where the battle is. I can say without any fear of contradiction that the proactive step is part of why this state is not witnessing community infection crisis so far. This is because that engagement reached the traditional rulers, local leaders, youth leaders, and all those who decide what happens in the communities. They have taken the message down to the grassroots with town announcers.

Palliatives

Coming to the issue of palliative, the governor is a people’s leader, a man that shares the pain felt by the people. He appreciates the sacrifice all sectors of the economy are making in Rivers State at this point in time. In all his broadcasts to the people, he has always said that the Government would initiate palliates to cushion the effect of the hardship.

Now, in doing that, he set up a 24-man committee headed by a former diplomat and Nigeria’s one-time Ambassador to South Korea, Desmond Akawo, who is a seasoned and experienced administrator to head the committee. The membership cuts across various interest groups. You have the state executive council represented there, you have the religious leaders community representatives, the armed forces, and women, all represented there, too. It is this committee that is saddled with the responsibility of carrying out the palliative scheme in the state.

At the inauguration of this sensitive committee, His Excellency warned that this exercise must not be partisan, must not be religious, and must not be tribalistic. Thus, he set the agenda. Following from that agenda, the Desmond Akawor committee also had to initiate a community-based participation in the distribution of the palliatives at the ward level. This is the modus-operandi; the central committee gets the palliative for a particular ward; the councilor of that ward together with a member of the central committee will be there when the foodstuff would be loaded into a truck; that councilor and the rep of the central committee would take those things to the ward. At the ward level, you have a traditional leader, a religious leader, woman leader, community development committee chairman, etc. This community-committee is now saddled with giving out this relief to the target group being the widows, the youths, and the less-privileged, in the community. It is not one councilor doing or one big man is doing. That is the model being implemented in Rivers State which we expect other states to copy. Someone said on radio that they saw vans throwing food to people. I said, no, it will not be our committee because we wear identifiable vests and we are organized. It is intended that the real targeted groups get them. So far we distribute garri, yam, palm oil, noodles (Pasteur). Going forward, we might likely add fish and other items.

Data source: INEC register plus Social Welfare Department

The committee has gone to remand homes, Cheshire home, old people’s home, and one other home that is at Iriebe in Obio/Akpor section of Port Harcourt. We still visit other homes because we have the database through the Social Welfare Department. Some people doubt our sources of data but we are using INEC database. So, we know the people in a particular locality and ward. We have been to Port Harcourt local council (PHALGA), Obio/Akpor Ikwerre, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA), and Eleme out of the 23 local council areas for now. There are plans to go to other local council areas soon.

N2bn to buy off food from local farmers: Nobody complains of hunger

The good news again is that the governor has set aside N2bn for the purchase of food items from local farmers and fishermen within Rivers State. There is no state in Nigeria where this is happening. Right now, we have set up food banks, agric desks in all LGAs and we have started purchasing food items from these people. The whole essence is to ensure that nobody complains of hunger in this period. Since markets are closed, government will buy off the produce, and if you can’t go out, government will meet you and give you food.

It is important to also say that the Akawor Committee is different from the committee headed by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Tammy Dan Agogo PhD. One purchases, the other distributes. The model is something that is novel (just as the virus is) and we are proud that we have such a visionary leader at this time.

Policy over food movement at the boundaries

Since the pandemic started, there have been exemptions for agric products, pharmaceuticals, etc. There is no ban but this initiative of His Excellency is designed to ensure that nothing produced in Rivers State goes out. Government will buy them off for the interest of the people.

Frequency of palliatives

We have target groups. Its not possible to reach every identified person in a ward at the same time. So, we take them in batches. Anybody who says he is able to do that is telling you lies. So, those who didn’t get now will get later. They should just be patient. That is why the community-based model is very good because it is not somebody from another place that will come and tell you who and who are the needy. So, anybody that is exempted in a ward will not blame the governor or the committee chairman. It means that the ward team did not see you as a needy person.

When we do a review, we now know the next line of action. It is important to note that we take feedback on a daily basis. Members of the central committee are also part of the distribution process at wards. So, they bring feedback.

Understanding how Wike came up with the model

One thing you must give Wike is that he is a grassroots politician and he knows how to reach to the least person. He is a man that was prepared for governance. Look at his pedigree; from being a two-time LGA chairman to becoming chief of staff in the Rivers State Government House, minister (a super minister at that, it was during his time that a minister of state for education was visible in this country), and now he has served his first term as governor and is on the second term. He has had broad view of governance. This model is something that would open the eyes of people. In my area, Ward 16 in Obio/Akpor LGA, the chairman of the distribution committee there chosen by the people is a reverend gentleman who is not even from this state. These are people who reside in the community who know those truly in need, not somebody from the city to come and tell them who to give. The community people know everybody and know everything.

The notion that the palliative is not for indigenes is not true then. In the first term, Governor Wike chose a non-indigene as commissioner and the man made it this second term. The governor swore to oath to protect those living in the state, whether indigenes or non-indigenes. He is a de-tribalised man. If you come close to him, you find this out. It is about character and that is what he uses to run this state.

Forestalling rebellion or attack by hoodlums and youths due to hunger

Once you can reach the body of youths and the down-trodden with food at this moment, you will avert rebellion building up. We do not foresee this happening here because of the community-based approach that helps to target the youths and the vulnerable.

Here, political will is abundant

These are no normal times, but a time for sacrifice. The kind of decisions government will be taking will be painful but it’s for the good of all. All over the world, social distancing and lockdown are seen as the strategy to reduce spread of the virus. All hands have to be on deck from the homes to public places to support the governor to fight this battle successfully. He has done very well in fighting this battle. What used to lack in Nigeria to fight any battle is political will. Here, political is abundant. The passion with which he supervises his numerous development projects is same passion he is using to supervise this agenda. He is the chairman of the task force that is supervising everything. The Rivers people must be proud that they did not make a mistake electing him.

Ignatius Chukwu