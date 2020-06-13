Obaseki’s disqualification: Edo APC to take Decision Wednesday

As reactions continue to trail the disqualification of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election by the party’s screening committee, the state chapter of the party has reserved its next line of action for Wednesday, June 17.

Speaking to BusinessDay in a telephone interview, the factional publicity secretary of the party in the state, Joseph Osagiede said the party has decided to reserve its decision to Wednesday.

Osagiede, who said the leadership of the party met (today) added that other interest groups would also meet Monday and Tuesday, and by Wednesday the party would finally come out with its final statement.

The State chairman of the party, Anselm Ojezua, had Friday while reacting to the disqualification of the governor by the committee, promised that the state leadership of the party would come out with a position statement after today’s (Saturday) meeting.

He appealed to leaders and members of APC in Edo State to remain calm, contending that the validity of the Screening Committee had not been established.

“A proper response to the report is yet to come as the leadership of the party in the State will meet tomorrow and at the end of the meeting give an appropriate response.”

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Obaseki has in his official Twitter handle commended the people of the state and Nigerians for the outpouring of goodwill and solidarity since the announcement of his disqualification by the APC screening committee.

“I want to sincerely appreciate Edo people, Nigerians and our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora, for the outpouring of goodwill and solidarity since the announcement of my unjust disqualification by the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Edo guber pry election. I thank you for keeping faith”, he said.

However, a group under the aegis of Edo Civil Society Coalition for Peace and Development, weekend staged a peaceful protest in the state, calling for peace and unity ahead of the governorship election in the State.

The protest is coming barely 24 hours after Obaseki was disqualified by the APC screening committee from contesting the governorship election.

The protesters were armed with placards with various inscriptions such as “Edo must choose wisely, fairness in politics, Edo must move on”, and marched through the King’s Square area and some major streets of Benin City.

The spokesperson of the protesters, Batholomew Okoudo, who expressed worry over the rising political tension in the state, called for an end to godfatherism in the state

While expressing displeasure over the disqualification of governor Obaseki by the governorship screening committee, he said the life of Edo people is more important than the selfish ambition of any politician.

“Those in positions of authority must ensure that the interests of the people are considered. Those in charge of the primary should be peaceful rather than hijacking the situation and process, putting the lives of all Edo people in danger,” he added.