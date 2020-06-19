Obaseki formally joins PDP

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has officially joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The announcement comes after days of speculation that the governor was planning to leave the APC

The governor made this known on Friday at the party’s Secretariat in Benin city, the Edo state capital.

He said, “I have officially joined the to advance my ambition to seek re-election as Governor of Edo State.

“I, as always, remain committed to engendering good governance and sustainable development of our dear state.

Breaking News! The governor of Edo State, H. E. @GovernorObaseki has defected to our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig. The declaration was made this afternoon at the state Secretariat of our party in Benin city, Edo State. Power to the people. #EdoIsPDP. @officialKolaO pic.twitter.com/GV36MSYrGx — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) June 19, 2020

According to a statement from via his confirmed Twitter handle, governor Obaseki wrote, “I have officially joined the @OfficialPDPNig to advance my ambition to seek re-election as Governor of Edo State.

“I, as always, remain committed to engendering good governance and sustainable development of our dear state.”

Also, the PDP announced the defection on its verified Twitter handle, saying, “The Governor of Edo State, H. E. Governor Obaseki has defected to our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig. The declaration was made this afternoon at the state Secretariat of our party in Benin city, Edo State. Power to the people.”

Gov. Obaseki made his declaration to all Nigerians “within the state and across the country, to become a member of PDP.”

14 members of State House of Assembly, 18 Local Governement Chairmen, 196 councillors and the entire members of state executive council have also official moved to the PDP.