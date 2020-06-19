Oba of Benin in decisive intervention, says godfatherism must end

The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare ll, Friday said godfatherism and consensus candidacy are twin practices that are antithetical to a thriving democracy.

The monarch, who decried how godfatherism and consensus candidate have negatively affected the political fortunes of the state said the two vices must end for the state to progress politically and economically.

The Oba made the remarks in a strongly worded statement signed by Frank Irabor the Secretary Benin Traditional Council.

It was in reaction to social media publications, alleging that the palace had endorsed a governorship candidate and urge others to step down.

The monarch who denounced the speculation, however, opined that the recurrent socio-political crisis in the state had made Edo people a laughing stock.

“However, the Omo N’Oba strongly advises that in order to eschew recurrent socio-political that seems to constantly ravish the state, making Edo people a laughing stock to the rest of the country in how politicians manage the affairs of Edo people, our Edo political actors must eradicate the twin evil political vices of godfatherism and consensus candidate.

“These two practices seem antithetical to the very fundamental basis of democracy. In other words, this business of coercing aspirants to step down for another candidate for whatsoever reason is undemocratic.

“It will not augur well for the development of democratic process in Nigeria. It is a different thing if the decision of an aspirant to step down is predicated upon realising he does not stand a chance with a more popular colleague aspirant and that decision is genuinely voluntary”,he said.

He however, urged various political parties to exercise the highest standards of maturity and sportsmanship,as they go about the process of selecting their candidates through their respective party primaries.

He noted that the desire of the political parties to bring about the best for the people of the state, can not be compromised or sacrificed on the alter of intolerance, rumor mongering and fake news.

The monarch, appealed to all political actors and non-political actors to join hands to develop the state.